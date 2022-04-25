iPhone lightning charging cables 5-Pack is just $7.79 on Amazon right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re always running out of charging cables, you’re going to want to check out this deal Amazon is offering on a 5-pack of iPhone chargers.

Priced at $12.99, this 5-pack of IDISON iPhone Lightning Charging Cables is 40% now through May 30 when you use code UAN55ZUT at checkout. That takes the price of the charges to just $7.79, or just $1.55 per cable. The 5-pack comes with two 3-foot cables, two 6-foot cables and one 10-foot cable. Just click “redeem” to use the code.

With nearly 2,000 reviews so far, customers give the cables 4.4 out of 5 stars, with 70% of reviews giving them 5 stars. Reviewers say they like that they come in different sizes and the cables work well.

One reviewer who gave them 5 stars called them “great” and especially liked that they came in different lengths.

“The cables come in a variety of sizes from 3 ft, 6 ft and 10 ft lengths which are very long and I can easily charge my phone while I’m in bed and still use my phone,” they wrote. “The cables are sturdy, affordable and come in a variety of colors. I have bought these cables several times for myself, friends and family members.”

While most reviews are positive, a few people say they stopped working after a few weeks or a few months, with some saying that despite the thickness, they’re not very sturdy.

While this is probably the best deal you’ll find on chargers like this, if you need something different, this 3-pack of cables for $10 makes them $3.33 each. All three cables are 6-feet in length with 8,000 times bend lifespan. With more than 66,000 reviews, they have 4.4 out of 5 stars.

There is also this 4-pack that comes with one cord that is 1.5 feet, one that is 3 feet and two that are 6 feet. They are all different colors, coming in one green, one orange, one blue and one red per package, so you’ll be able to figure out which cord you’ll need without having to pull them out to see the length.

With close to 4,000 reviews, the cables have 4.6 out of 5 stars, with customers saying they’re well-made, a great value and work great.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.