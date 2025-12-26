Pediatricians group sues federal government over cuts to child health funding

The American Academy of Pediatrics is suing the Department of Health and Human Services, alleging the agency unlawfully cut nearly $12 million in federal grants in retaliation for the group’s criticism of recent health policies.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, asks a judge to restore seven grants that supported programs aimed at protecting and improving children’s health nationwide. The affected initiatives include efforts focused on sudden infant death prevention and pediatric care in rural communities.

The AAP said the funding was terminated shortly after it publicly criticized federal health officials over changes to vaccine policy, including a decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stop recommending the universal birth dose of the hepatitis B vaccine.

AAP President Dr. Susan J. Kressly said the CDC’s guidance on hepatitis B vaccination was “irresponsible and misleading,” warning it could increase infections among infants and children.

"The AAP has long enjoyed a strong partnership with the federal government; we need this partnership to advance policies that prioritize children’s health," Mark Del Monte, the organization’s chief executive officer. "These vital child health programs fund services like hearing screenings for newborns and safe sleep campaigns to prevent sudden unexplained infant death. We are forced to take legal action today so that these programs can continue to make communities safer and healthier.”

The lawsuit alleges the Department of Health and Human Services violated federal law by retaliating against the organization for its protected speech and advocacy. The AAP is asking the court to order the immediate restoration of the grants while the case proceeds.

HHS has not publicly responded to the lawsuit.

