Stage 4 cancer fighter and teen daughter team up for West Palm Beach breast cancer walk

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of breast cancer survivors and their family and friends will soon be lacing their shoes for the More Than Pink Walk in downtown West Palm Beach this month.

When you meet Kristin DeLaTorre, you notice right away that she is a strong woman.

Less than a year ago, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She said she felt a lump in her breast and contacted her doctor. She found out she has stage 4 metastatic cancer.

"Within a few months, we knew after MRIs and PET scans and many biopsies that it was, in fact, stage 4," DeLaTorre explained. "(The cancer was) in my spine, my hips and my ribs."

She said after her doctor called her and told her she had breast cancer. She said 15 minutes later, her dermatologist called her and said she had skin cancer.

Her 17-year-old daughter, Mia, is involved with the More Than Pink Walk, participating as a youth chairperson for the walk. She's busy recruiting other teens to help with the walk and raise awareness.

"I'm getting people involved with volunteering for the event, so at the walk me and volunteers will be setting up, tearing down and I also have to get cheerleaders, so I am going to ask a bunch of people to support people who are walking," Mia said.

She explained how her mother's courage has been inspiring.

"I am doing this because it's just so important to me to see my mom go through it and realize how common it is. I did not know that 1 in 8 women will have breast cancer," Mia said. "That's a crazy statistic to me, and just seeing her strength ... has given me inspiration to spread this awareness."

DeLaTorre has had six rounds of chemotherapy and has maintenance medicine, taking daily oral medicine and also at a cancer center every three weeks.

Visit the Susan G. Komen website to learn how you can participate in the More Than Pink Walk on Jan. 31.