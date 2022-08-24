This 25-Foot-Tall Stay Puft Marshmallow Man Inflatable Will Tower Over Your House

If you live by the motto “The bigger the better” when setting up Halloween decorations, there’s a new “Ghostbusters” inflatable you’ll want to add to your collection.

An exclusive to HalloweenCostumes.com, this Stay Puft Marshmallow Man inflatable is simply gigantic — as in 25 feet tall! If you can’t fathom just how big it is, 25 feet is likely taller than most two-story homes. It’s the equivalent of four twin mattresses standing on end and stacked on top of each other. We thought Home Depot’s 12-foot skeletons were massive (they are!), but this takes it to another level entirely by more than doubling their height.

While there is no description listed for this humongous blow-up Stay Puft Marshmallow Man just yet, HalloweenCostumes.com’s other giant inflatables come with stakes and a tether, so you can likely expect this one to include those as well.

The price might scare you more than the figure will, as it’s listed at $500, but what else would you expect from such a towering figure? You can pre-order the inflatable now, with an estimated in-stock day of Sept. 2, which gives you plenty of time to set it up for Halloween. Pre-orders are not eligible for discounts, and once you add it to your cart, you only have 10 minutes to complete your order, so make sure you’re truly ready to buy this bad boy once you start shopping.

If $500 is a bit much for your Halloween budget, there are two smaller versions that stand at 15 feet and 8 feet. The 15-foot version is priced at $300, while the 8-footer is $99 and still gives you plenty of height. Just maybe not, you know, threatening-to-eat-your-entire-house height.

HalloweenCostumes.com has a few other giant “Ghostbusters” Halloween decorations as well, including a 5-foot inflatable Slimer for $99 and life-size Slimer prop replica that’s made of soft foam rubber and stands at 2 1/2 feet. Priced at $500, the life-size Slimer is hollow, so it can sit on a flat surface or soft post, and features realistic paint that gives it a “wet” look. (Ew … and we mean that in the best possible way here.)

You’ll find some “Ghostbusters” Halloween decor from other stores as well, like Slimer Pathway Lights from Spirit Halloween and Michael’s has an Airblown Inflatable Stay Puft that stands at just 3 1/2 feet if you want something even smaller.

You can also get “Ghostbusters” costumes from Party City, including an inflatable Stay Puft Marshmallow Man costume for both adults and children, plus a classic Ghostbuster outfit for men, women or kids.

If you’re looking to watch the movies that inspired all this festive fun, as of this writing, you could stream “Ghostbusters” and “Ghostbusters II” on Hulu, while the 2016 reboot is available on Freevee and 2021’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” can be streamed with a Starz subscription or via on-demand rental.

Happy Halloween!

