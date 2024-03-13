Get an all-expenses paid trip to test out the casino on a brand-new cruise ship

If you’ve always dreamed of setting sail on a cruise but the price tag of such a trip has been holding you back, there’s a new opportunity for you take one — for free.

Casino.org is looking for someone to travel on Princess Cruises’ new $1 billion Sun Princess to test out the ship’s casino. The chosen applicant will be heading to either St. Thomas or the Bahamas, with all expenses paid for your cruise.

The winner will also receive $500 to spend at the casino, plus an additional $500 for other on-board expenses. Flights and travel between airports and cruise ports are also included, along with the option to add on extras like unlimited Wi-Fi.

MORE: These are the 15 biggest cruise ships in the world

The winner is only required to rate the ship’s casino on a scale of 0 to 10, based on a specific set of criteria. If chosen, you’ll need to pay attention to six different elements, including the variety of games, betting limits, how much you enjoyed the atmosphere, the quality of support staff, and the amount of food and beverages.

You must be 21 or older. If you’re from the U.S. or Canada, you’ll need to be able to travel in October or November. If you’re from the U.K, you should be able to sail in June or September. Beyond that, Casino.org will work with your schedule. The destination will be chosen based on your availability.

If you think you’re up for testing out the ship’s casino, you have until noon GST (4 a.m. ET) on April 30 to apply. Simply fill out the form with your contact information and note that you have read the contest’s terms and conditions.

MORE: 5 cruises where you don’t need a passport

The Sun Princess is Princess Cruise’s largest ship ever built, with space for 4,300 passengers. It includes a pool, a stage for shows, shops, restaurants and more. The casino alone has 227 slot machines and 13 live table games.

“Casino lovers, high rollers or simply those wanting to try a hand during their vacation will be stunned by the new Princess Casino onboard Sun Princess,” John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises, said in a press release. “Princess has embraced the casino experience and is proud to offer such exciting gaming surrounded by absolutely world-class dining and entertainment.”

Get an all-expenses paid trip to test out the casino on a brand-new cruise ship originally appeared on Simplemost.com