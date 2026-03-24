Reel to Meal: Delray Beach's Deck 84 lets you dine on your own fresh catch

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A unique "eat what you catch" program in Delray Beach allows locals and visitors to catch fresh fish off the coast and have it prepared right on the water.

After a fun day on the boat, I found that there is nothing better than to dock and dine. You can do that right here at Deck 84, the only place to do so between Delray Beach and Boca Raton.

Deck 84: Waterfront hotspot in Delray Beach

Capt. Eric McDonald of Deep Blue Fishing Charters knows the local waters well, especially an area locals call the drop off.

"People are able to actually eat what they catch, versus freezing it and bringing it home with them. It’s as fresh as it gets," McDonald said.

Lauren Choquette, general manager of Deck 84, said the restaurant is thrilled to offer the experience to boaters.

"We can prepare it multiple different ways with fresh side items. It's a great opportunity to go out on the boat, it's a beautiful area, catch some fresh fish and have it prepared for you right on the water," Choquette said.

McDonald recently brought in a fresh catch to be prepared by the restaurant's chef.

"This is a wahoo we caught this morning. We went out trolling for it. I believe the chef said it might be blackened, it's got a little spice to it, it's absolutely delicious. Probably the best fish taco I’ve ever had," McDonald said.

The fishing program also includes a way to give back to the community.

"Whatever we don’t cook we’ll donate it, and we’ll give away for someone else to come here and eat as well," McDonald said.

For those without a boat, Deck 84 offers a menu with something for everyone's taste buds, including fish tacos, fresh salads, Wagyu short rib, and snapper. The restaurant features Intracoastal views, waterfront breezes, and live music.

"We get a lot of great local bands. We keep a lot of them coming in regularly, and our guests just love seeing those amazing groups coming in weekend after weekend," Choquette said.

The restaurant serves as a one-of-a-kind spot where fishing meets fine dining.

"We like to welcome everyone, whether it's coming off a boat, you’re coming downtown for a nice evening, have some dinner before you head to the bars," Choquette said.

The popular South Florida restaurant is also marking a milestone.

"We’re actually celebrating our 15th anniversary this year, and we're so excited for everyone to come join us at Deck 84," Choquette said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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