Inside Ten Thousand Islands: The 35,000-acre wildlife refuge hiding in plain sight

GOODLAND, Fla. — Located in southwest Florida, the Ten Thousand Islands National Wildlife Refuge protects 35,000 acres of mangrove forests and brackish marshes

The refuge sits tucked between two of Florida's most iconic natural areas — Everglades National Park to the east and Rookery Bay National Estuary to the west.

Fauna, flora abound at Ten Thousand Islands National Wildlife Refuge

Erin Myers, a representative who works at the refuge, described the landscape that makes the property so expansive.

"Where we've got uplands — we've got some tropical hardwood hammock, marshland and some mangroves — and then as you move further south you've got islands that are spread out so that's why it's so large," Myers said.

The refuge co-manages sea turtle nesting monitoring on those outer islands with Rookery Bay.

"We co-manage those islands' sea turtle nesting monitoring with Rookery Bay," Myers said.

The Marsh Trail is the only upland trail available for hiking and is open every day from dawn until dusk.

"We have a lot of birders who like to come out here. You can hike and bike on this trail. You can bring your dog as long as they are on a leash," Myers said.

For those looking to get out on the water, timing matters.

"If you're going to come out here to kayak or canoe, look at what the tide is doing because you could come out and it could be really low and you can't go anywhere," Myers said.

The estuary is tidally influenced, meaning water levels can shift significantly depending on the tide.

"This estuary is tidally influenced primarily, so if the tide's out, then we have even less water," Myers said.

The observation tower offers a bird's-eye view of the refuge and serves as a popular spot for photographers, especially during wetter seasons when bird activity peaks.

"During wetter times when there are a lot of birds here than we have a lot of photographers," Myers said.

During a recent visit, we walked the Marsh Trail and climbed the observation tower, where Myers pointed out several species already active in the area.

"Right now, so I've seen a sandpiper that was out in the drier area. Saw a little blue heron that was in the water. I was out at the observation tower a little while ago — we have some redwing blackbirds coming in, an anhinga coming in," Myers said.

Water levels during the dry season affect which birds are most visible.

"There's not enough of it for a lot of the wading birds to come in right now. Probably when it was at low levels, and it was still quite broad — there were probably a lot of wading birds because a lot of them like the really low levels like wood storks for feeding," Myers said.

The fall and winter months bring the most bird activity.

"The winter and the fall are probably the most active, at least as far as birding goes — cause that's when our migratory birds are here — but again as we move into the summer and dry season you'll see more wading birds come in and feed in those areas," Myers said.

The refuge is home to more than 200 species of birds, a number boosted significantly by migratory visitors.

"That's again because of the migratory birds coming in from South America, Central America, coming in during the winter — they come in so that really boosts our numbers," Myers said. "Our waterfowl duck species have already moved north and the migratory songbirds and that kind of thing have already headed south."

From May through October, loggerhead, green, and occasionally Kemp's ridley sea turtles nest on the beaches of the outer islands.

We saw less water than usual during our visit, as the refuge is currently at the peak of the dry season. But Myers said the drier months serve an important purpose for some of the refuge's most iconic trees.

"Mangroves and cypress trees they do like to get dry every once in a while, like totally get their feet dry, so it's actually good for those tree species that are in wetlands a lot," Myers said.

A hiker on the trail echoed what Myers had described about current conditions.

"Ever see it like this? Yes — it's normal for the dry season. We're at the peak of it now, so it's very dry. We're in a drought so it's drier than usual for sure," the hiker said.

National wildlife refuges are established for a specific purpose — often to help manage rare or unique habitats crucial for the survival of certain species.

"Here we protect mangroves, marsh, and tropical hardwood hammocks — and the species that rely on those are Florida manatees, wood storks, and sea turtles — and a lot of migratory birds come in here in the fall," Myers said.

The higher grounds within the refuge are preserved from possible development, protecting the habitat for future generations.

Myers and her colleagues also work to keep invasive plants from taking hold.

"We would lose a lot of our native species as those invasives came in and took over — which would change the ecosystem and habitat in that area," Myers said.

Mangroves, which line much of the refuge's waterways, play a critical role beyond providing habitat.

"One of primary uses is combating the effects of storm surge — winds and that kind of thing — they do offer protection for not only this facility here but the road and houses and that kind of thing," Myers said.

As you move through the refuge, the landscape shifts from upland trees to the water's edge.

"We've got gumbo limbos and some buttonwood trees — and as you move further into the waterways, you have red mangroves," Myers said.

The refuge is a place that rewards patience and presence.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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