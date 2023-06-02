FDA finalizes arsenic limits in apple juice

The Food and Drug Administration finalized a rule for how much inorganic arsenic can be in apple juice.

The final guidance limits inorganic arsenic to 10 parts per billion.

The FDA first issued draft guidance for 10 ppb in 2013. Since then, it says there's been a trend of reductions in the amount of inorganic apple juice on the market. It says an increasing number of products test below 3 ppb.

"However, since the release of the draft guidance, we have identified some apple juice samples with inorganic arsenic levels above 10 ppb," the FDA stated. "Therefore, we are finalizing an action level of 10 ppb because we consider this level achievable with the use of good manufacturing practices."

SEE MORE: How are dietary supplements regulated?

Arsenic is found in the environment, both from natural sources and due to pollution and human-caused environmental changes.

Inorganic arsenic is reportedly considered more toxic than organic arsenic.

The FDA says inorganic arsenic has been associated with various health problems, including cancer, cardiovascular disease and developmental disabilities.

The FDA notes that it's not possible to entirely remove arsenic from the food supply, but it hopes setting limits is a useful tool to avoid contamination when possible.

The finalized rule is part of the FDA's goal to reduce contaminants in food and drinks to as low as possible. The agency says it is prioritizing items consumed by babies and young children.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com