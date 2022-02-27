Watch
Tom Holland and 'Uncharted' stay No. 1 at box office

Film Review - Uncharted
Tom Holland appears in a scene from "Unchartered." (Clay Enos/Columbia Pictures-Sony Pictures via AP)
Posted at 3:39 PM, Feb 27, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — For the eighth time in the last two and a half months, a movie starring Tom Holland is No. 1 at the box office.

Studio estimates released Sunday say the Sony Pictures videogame adaptation “Uncharted” that stars Holland and Mark Wahlberg led ticket sales for its second weekend of release with $23.3 million.

“Uncharted” held well and dropped a modest 46% from its $44 million debut.

In two weeks, it’s made $83.4 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters.

The Channing Tatum-led “Dog” remained at the number two spot.

It declined just 32% with $10.1 million in its second weekend of release.

