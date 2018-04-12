Khloe Kardashian gives birth to baby girl, TMZ reports

Scripps National
12:41 PM, Apr 12, 2018
1 min ago

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 21: Khloe Kardashian attends the 2016 Angel Ball hosted by Gabrielle's Angel Foundation For Cancer Research on November 21, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation)

Jamie McCarthy
Copyright Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian gave birth to a baby girl Thursday, TMZ reported

The baby was born at 4 a.m. EDT at a hospital outside Cleveland. TMZ said the baby has not been given a name. 

The baby was born as Khloe and the child's father, Cleveland Cavaliers Tristan Thompson, were caught in controversy. A story emerged that Thompson was unfaithful to Kardashian. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top