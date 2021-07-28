These Disney items could soon be yours

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Walt Disney fans will soon be able to take a piece of the theme parks home with them.

A massive online Disney auction is being held by Potter & Potter Auctions.

Nearly 500 items are up for grabs, including old signs and admission tickets from Disneyland.

RELATED: Animatronic Biden joins Disney's Hall of Presidents

Other items include a gate plaque from the Haunted Mansion and an original seat from the 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea ride at Disney World.

The auction website lists 36 pages of items.

Click here to view the catalogue or place a bid.