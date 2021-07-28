Watch
These Disney items could soon be yours

Online auction includes items from Disneyland, Walt Disney World theme parks
Potter & Potter Auctions
Among the items up for grabs are Disneyland passes from the 1960s, an original Figment replica and a gate plaque from the Haunted Mansion.
Posted at 5:46 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 17:48:08-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Walt Disney fans will soon be able to take a piece of the theme parks home with them.

A massive online Disney auction is being held by Potter & Potter Auctions.

Nearly 500 items are up for grabs, including old signs and admission tickets from Disneyland.

Other items include a gate plaque from the Haunted Mansion and an original seat from the 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea ride at Disney World.

The auction website lists 36 pages of items.

Click here to view the catalogue or place a bid.

