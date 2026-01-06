'Star Search' talent competition show is making a comeback on Netflix

If you missed your chance in 1995 to become a household name with an appearance on "Star Search," your second chance has arrived.

The iconic talent competition that catapulted the legendary careers of Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Adam Sandler, Dave Chappelle and more is returning this month on Netflix.

Award-winning actor and comedian Anthony Anderson will guide audiences through the high-energy performances, introducing the next wave of breakout talent.

Sitting at the judges’ table will be actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, country star Jelly Roll, and model/TV personality Chrissy Teigen.

Netflix said each "Star Search" episode will highlight up-and-coming performers in numerous categories — music, dance, variety, comedy, magic and juniors.

The reboot will feature live viewer voting for the first time with every performance, score reveal and elimination happening in the moment.

It will premiere on Jan. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, with episodes airing weekly on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Netflix said it will post a guide on how to vote soon.

