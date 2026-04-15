King Charles plans US visit amid political tension and Epstein survivor pushback

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit the United States later this month to mark the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence.

The state visit, scheduled between April 27 and April 30, will include stops in Washington, New York and Virginia. The visit comes at a delicate time for U.S. and U.K. relations.

In Washington, D.C., Charles will address a joint meeting of Congress. He will also have a private meeting and tea party with President Donald Trump, followed by a state banquet at the White House.

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The upcoming visit follows tension between Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the Iran conflict and Trump's criticism of Starmer. Speaking in the House of Commons earlier today, Starmer rejected calls from an opposition politician to cancel the state visit.

Starmer argued the trip is focused on the 250th anniversary and boosting long-term ties between the two nations beyond the point at which he and Trump are still in office.

The royal visit also faces controversy surrounding Prince Andrew. Some groups are urging the king to meet with Epstein survivors. Buckingham Palace confirmed Charles and Camilla will not meet with Epstein survivors during the trip, though Camilla will meet with victims of domestic violence.

"We fully understand and appreciate the survivors position, but we can only reiterate that anything that could potentially impact ongoing police inquiries and assessments and potential legal action would be to the detriment of the survivors themselves in their pursuit of justice," a Buckingham Palace source said.

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While in New York, the royal couple will visit the 9-11 Memorial, a community project in Harlem and a literary event marking the 100th anniversary of Winnie the Pooh.

In Virginia, Charles will highlight his environmental focus with a visit to a national park and will meet with indigenous people.