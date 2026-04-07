Rapper Offset is in stable condition after being shot outside Hard Rock Casino, representative says

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Rapper Offset is in stable condition after being shot near a casino in Hollywood, Florida.

A representative for the artist, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, said Monday that he is being closely monitored.

NBC reported the shooting, which was first reported by TMZ.

The Seminole Police Department said an "incident" happened in the valet area outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, though the statement did not name the rapper.

One person was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood with non-life-threatening injuries, the department said.

Police quickly contained the situation and detained two people, the department said.

Cephus is from the Atlanta area and has three children with Cardi B. He gained fame as a member of the trio Migos.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

