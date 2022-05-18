Watch
No more streaming-only debuts for Oscar hopefuls

Posted at 3:40 PM, May 18, 2022
The Oscars are getting back to normal, eligibility-wise.

After two years of tweaking rules because of the pandemic, including allowing films to debut on a streaming service, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Wednesday that Oscar hopefuls will once again have to launch in movie theaters.

Qualifying films are allowed to premiere in theaters and on a streaming service, but their theatrical run must go for a minimum of seven consecutive days with at least one showing a day in one of six qualifying major metropolitan areas.

The eligibility window has also returned to the standard calendar year.

