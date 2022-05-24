Watch
'Jaws' extra named police chief on island where movie filmed

Jonathan Searle had brief but key role in 1975 movie
Edgartown Police Sgt. Jonathan Searle named police chief
Jeremy Driesen/AP
Edgartown Police Sgt. Jonathan Searle delivers a message about the Good Samaritan Law during the filming of a public service announcement in March 2021, in Edgartown, Mass., on the island of Martha's Vineyard. Searle, who as a child had a brief but key role in "Jaws," has been named police chief on the Massachusetts island on which the 1975 movie was partially filmed.
Posted at 8:35 AM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 08:35:19-04

A man who as a child had a brief but key role in "Jaws" has been named police chief on the Massachusetts island on which the 1975 movie was partially filmed.

Jonathan Searle was offered the job of police chief in Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard last week.

Searle was a sergeant with Edgartown police.

He told the Vineyard Gazette he is elated, humbled and honored.

The movie centers on the efforts of a police chief in a fictional resort town trying to rid the local waters of a killer shark.

Searle played one of two boys who send beachgoers into a panic with a fake shark's fin.

