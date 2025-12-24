Mariah Carey awarded over $92K from dismissal of Christmas song case earlier this year

After a judge dismissed a copyright lawsuit filed against the singer earlier this year, Mariah Carey was recently awarded over $92,000 to go towards her legal fees in the case.

In 2023, Andy Stone of Louisiana and Troy Powers of Tennessee filed the $20 million lawsuit alleging that Carey’s 1994 song, which has since become a holiday standard and annual streaming sensation, infringed the copyright of their country 1989 song with the same title.

They were seeking $20 million in damages and a trial by jury, but a federal judge in Los Angeles dismissed the case in March, stating it lacked evidence.

Now, Stone and Powers have been ordered to pay Carey and other defendants in the case.

This comes as Carey's hit Christmas song has broken more records, spending more weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 than any song in history, hitting its 20th week atop the chart.

Released in 1993, the song didn’t reach No. 1 until 2019, thanks to the rise of music streaming. It has returned to the top spot every year since.

