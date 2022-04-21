Heard's lawyer focuses on Depp's texts: 'Let's burn Amber'

Attorneys for actor Amber Heard have resumed their cross-examination of her ex-husband Johnny Depp in a Virginia courtroom.

On Thursday morning, they focused on the copious drug and alcohol use of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star as well as texts he sent to a friend about wanting to kill and defile his then-wife.

Depp is pursuing a libel suit against Heard over allegations that he abused her.

Depp has testified that Heard was the aggressor in the relationship and that he never physically or sexually assaulted her.

Heard’s lawyers argue that Depp can’t deny what happened because he was often drunk and high on drugs to the point of blacking out.