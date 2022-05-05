Heard: Depp team of enablers shielded his drug, alcohol use

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Amber Heard is telling a Virginia jury that Johnny Depp surrounded himself with an entourage of enablers to shield him from the consequences of his drug and alcohol use.

Heard is back on the witness stand on the former couple’s civil lawsuit.

She showed jurors pictures of a passed-out Depp she said she took in an effort to prove to him what happens when he drinks.

Depp is suing Heard for libel over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

His lawyers say he was defamed by the 2018 article even though it never mentioned his name.