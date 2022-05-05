Watch
Heard: Depp team of enablers shielded his drug, alcohol use

Jim Watson/AP
This combination of two separate photos shows divorced actors Johnny Depp, left, and Amber Heard in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Tuesday May 3, 2022. Depp sued Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jim Watson/Pool photos via AP)
Posted at 12:30 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 12:30:15-04

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Amber Heard is telling a Virginia jury that Johnny Depp surrounded himself with an entourage of enablers to shield him from the consequences of his drug and alcohol use.

Heard is back on the witness stand on the former couple’s civil lawsuit.

She showed jurors pictures of a passed-out Depp she said she took in an effort to prove to him what happens when he drinks.

Depp is suing Heard for libel over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

His lawyers say he was defamed by the 2018 article even though it never mentioned his name.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
