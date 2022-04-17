Watch
Entertainment

Actions

For ‘Fantastic Beasts’ series, a case of diminishing returns

Film Review - Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
AP
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows, from left, Jessica Williams, Callum Turner, Jude Law, Fionna Glascott, Dan Fogler and Eddie Redmayne in a scene from "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
Film Review - Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Posted at 2:05 PM, Apr 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-17 14:05:01-04

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” got off to a less than magical start in its first weekend in U.S. and Canadian theaters.

The third installment in the Harry Potter spinoff opened to $43 million in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday.

It was enough to secure the film the top spot on the box office charts, but it’s also a low for the franchise.

The first film had a $74.4 million debut in 2016 and the second, “The Crimes of Grindelwald” opened to $62.2 million in 2018.

“The Secrets of Dumbledore,” which Warner Bros. released in 4,208 locations in North America, also carries a $200 million production price tag.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News