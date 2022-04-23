Watch
EXPLAINER: Johnny Depp's wild testimony, cross-examination

Depp Heard Lawsuit
Jim Lo Scalzo/AP
Actor Johnny Depp testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Thursday, April 21, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 11:16 AM, Apr 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 11:16:12-04

For three days, Johnny Depp has been testifying in a libel trial that is supposed to be about whether Amber Heard defamed him in a 2018 newspaper op-ed.

The trial has turned into a spectacle.

Depp has testified about everything from taking pills as a child to using his severed finger to write bloody messages about his ex-wife's alleged lies on the walls.

Depp denies ever physically or sexually abusing Heard.

And despite the public attention brought to his drug use and his violent text messages, Depp said he’s obsessed with revealing the truth and not disappointing his supporters.

