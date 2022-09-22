Earth, Wind & Fire, Big Boi to perform at 2023 Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Earth, Wind & Fire is among the headliners scheduled to perform at next year's Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival.

The four-day music festival, often referred to as the "Coachella of the East Coast," announced its dates and lineup Thursday.

Next year's festival will take place March 2-5 at Sunshine Grove.

Other acts scheduled to perform include Outkast's Big Boi, the Dirty Heads, Goose and Odesza.

Tickets are now on sale. Prices start at $329 for a four-day pass. Click here for the complete lineup and to purchase tickets.