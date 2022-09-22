Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Earth, Wind & Fire, Big Boi to perform at 2023 Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival

Other acts include Dirty Heads, Goose, Odesza
Earth, Wind & Fire perform at Rose Bowl in 2021
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Verdine White, Ralph Johnson and Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire perform at the Rose Bowl, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif.
Earth, Wind & Fire perform at Rose Bowl in 2021
Posted at 2:37 PM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 14:39:46-04

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Earth, Wind & Fire is among the headliners scheduled to perform at next year's Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival.

The four-day music festival, often referred to as the "Coachella of the East Coast," announced its dates and lineup Thursday.

Next year's festival will take place March 2-5 at Sunshine Grove.

Big Boi performs after Cincinnati Reds games, July 30, 2022
Rapper Big Boi performs after a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Other acts scheduled to perform include Outkast's Big Boi, the Dirty Heads, Goose and Odesza.

Tickets are now on sale. Prices start at $329 for a four-day pass. Click here for the complete lineup and to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms