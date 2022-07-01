Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Disney's Splash Mountain will be Tiana's Bayou Adventure in 2024

The name of the new attraction was announced Friday during ESSENCE Festival
Tiyana Bayou Adventure.png
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Disney Parks Blog
Tiyana's Bayou Adventure will take guests on a musical adventure inspired by the beloved story and characters from the fan-favorite film.
Tiyana Bayou Adventure.png
Posted at 2:34 PM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 14:34:43-04

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney's Splash Mountain is making way for the "Princess and the Frog" in the reimagined amusement ride Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

The name of the new attraction evolving from the reimagining of Splash Mountain was announced Friday during ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans.

Guests will join Princess Tiana, Naveen and jazz-loving alligator Louis on an adventure through the bayou as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration, according to Disney Parks Blog.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure is coming to Magic Kingdom in Florida and Disneyland park in California in late 2024.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms