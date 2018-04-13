Comedian Will Ferrell taken to hospital after SUV flips

There has been no update to the public on Ferrell's condition. TMZ reports that witnesses said Ferrell was speaking on a phone when paramedics loaded him into an ambulance, and that a woman involved in the crash appeared more seriously injured and was bleeding.
Earlier that evening, Ferrell was at a high school for a “Funny or Die” event called “Glam Up The Midterms … Vote Classy, San Diego." It was to encourage young people to vote.
The actor appeared there as his “Anchorman” character Ron Burgundy. Ferrell was interviewed by comedian Billy Eichner.