Chrissy Teigen apologizes to Courtney Stodden for harassment

NEW YORK (AP) — Television personality Chrissy Teigen has apologized for harassing a then-teenage Courtney Stodden online several years ago.

Teigen tweeted Wednesday that she was, in her words, "an insecure, attention-seeking troll" when she urged the 16-year-old Stodden to end their life.

“I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!" the former model said in a long thread on Wednesday.

Stodden, who identifies as non-binary and uses the pronoun "they," accepted Teigen's apology, but with some reservations, stating that the apology seemed sincere, but also felt like an attempt "to save her partnerships with Target."

The harassment occurred in 2011 and 2012 when Teigen was in her mid-20s.

Her harassment came amid intense media attention on Stodden for marrying a 51-year-old man.

The union led to appearances by Stodden on several reality TV shows.

The two divorced last year.

Teigen now has a following of more than 13 million on Twitter and is married to superstar John Legend.