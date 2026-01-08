Bruno Mars announces 'The Romantic Tour' with stops in Miami and Tampa

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Bruno Mars is making two stops in Florida this fall as part of The Romantic Tour, his first full headline tour in almost a decade, the 16 GRAMMY award-winning star announced Thursday.

The tour will span nearly 40 shows, including Tampa on Sept. 12 and Miami on Sept. 19, 2026.

Mars will be joined by nine-time GRAMMY-winning artist Anderson .Paak, with additional artist support by Victoria Monet, RAYE and Leon Thomas.

The announcement follows the news of his fourth solo album, The Romantic, to be released Feb. 27. The first single from the album will be released on Friday.

To sign up for Artist Presale, click here. Presale tickets will be released Jan. 14 at noon local time, and general on-sale begins Jan. 15 at noon local time.

This is Mars' first full tour since 24K Magic World Tour, which launched in 2017.