Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Bobbie Nelson, sister of country music legend, dies at 91

Obit-Bobbie Nelson
Rich Fury/Rich Fury/Invision/AP
FILE - Bobbie Nelson performs at the Heartbreaker Banquet in Spicewood, Texas on March 19, 2015. Nelson, the older sister of country music legend Willie Nelson and longtime pianist in his band, has died. Her family says Bobbie Nelson died Thursday at the age of 91. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
Obit-Bobbie Nelson
Posted at 9:19 AM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 09:19:11-05

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Bobbie Nelson, the older sister of country music legend Willie Nelson and longtime pianist in his band, has died.

Her family says Bobbie Nelson died Thursday at the age of 91.

She was an original member of the Willie Nelson and Family Band and played piano alongside her brother for more than 50 years.

Bobbie Nelson released her debut album — “Autobiography” — in 2007.

She also collaborated with her brother on a memoir and a children's book.

The Nelson family said in a statement: "Our hearts are broken and she will be deeply missed.”

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News