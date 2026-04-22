'Can I have your phone number?' Why to think twice before saying yes

People closely guard their Social Security numbers and bank accounts, but many are quick to hand over their phone numbers to retailers, delivery apps and other companies.

"I don't really see it as a problem," said restaurant patron Rachel Hoffmann. "Especially if they ask for a review. I think that's the best way for them to contact you."

What consumers may not realize is that a simple string of digits is tied to personal information that scammers and data brokers want to collect.

"You don't know what they are doing with your phone number necessarily," consumer Aliyah Briscoe said.

Watch as diners reveal how they feel about sharing their cell phone number:

Why you should stop giving out your cell number

Why everyone wants your phone number

Ron Zayas, digital privacy expert and CEO of Ironwall by Incogni, explains that like a Social Security number, phone numbers rarely change, making them a stable data point for companies.

They're also easy to track and linked to other personal information.

"If I know your phone number, I can easily ping the carrier and find out who's on your plan," he said. "It opens the door to everything else — your social media, your politics, your religion, your health care. So that's why people want it."

RELATED STORY | Three sentenced for fraud after using a bear costume to stage damage to vehicles

Phone numbers also appeal to scammers, even more than email.

"You will respond to a text usually about 300 to 400 times faster than you will to an email," Zayas said. "Scammers use immediacy and urgency to get you to do stupid things."

Protect your phone number

Personal data, like your phone number, is big business. Companies frequently sell or share phone numbers with data brokers.

To protect personal information, Zayas recommends giving an email address instead of a phone number.

"They'll [companies] give you a second option. You always want to do email," he said.

Consumers can also use a service like Surfshark to mask their contact information with an alternative ID.

"It forwards everything to your main number, so you don't have to get a different phone," Zayas said.

Loyalty programs double-edged

Loyalty programs can be a double-edged sword, according to the digital privacy platform Cloaked.

Loyalty programs entice consumers with rewards but quietly amass a trove of personal information such as names, contact information and shopping habits.

RELATED STORY | Banks, FBI warn of rise in scammers posing as employees to steal your money

To protect your data, the site recommends the following steps:



Read the fine print

Share only what is necessary

Utilize privacy tools

Be aware of data breaches

In a survey by YouGov, 61% of Americans said limiting access to their personal data is very important, but 33% admit they take only moderate steps to protect it.

Consumer Jeff Fackler said he's happy to provide his Gmail address but avoids sharing his phone number when possible.

"I usually do not want to contribute that information. I feel that is mostly private, so I want to keep that to myself," he said. "I know the businesses are just using that information to make money off of me at my expense."

Limit access to your phone number and other personal information, so you don't waste your money.

____________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com