'I get free books': Students boost literacy through WPTV's 'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Every year, WPTV partners with the Scripps Howard Fund for the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign. The annual campaign provides books to children at low-income schools for free.

For the last three years, every student at Weatherbee Elementary has the opportunity to get free books at their Scholastic Book fair. This year, WPTV raised more than $20,000, including matches from the Scripps Howard Fund.

The community also donated $7,436, allowing students to get six books at this year's book fair. The community and WPTV also collected a total of 4,690 books. Another 250 books will be kept at the school's library.

WPTV's Christy Waite spoke to several students who say they look forward to going to the book fair ever year.

"I get free books and I get to boost my learning at home instead of at school," said one.

Give A Child A Book Over 3,000 books donated by Scripps Howard Fund to foster a love for reading Cassandra Garcia

The books allow students to build their book collection at home, and share those books with their families. WPTV knows the importance that literacy has on a child's life. We believe that by partnering with Title I schools and bringing Scholastic Book Fairs to our community, we empower children to choose their own books, fostering a love of reading and improving literacy.

WPTV's General Manager Bill Siegel says, "This is an amazing opportunity for us to give back to the community. We know that literacy is important to building success throughout life and the earlier we can books in their hands the better it's going to be."

Weatherbee Elementary's Principal Angela Patton says these new books will give students a break from the digital world, just in time for spring break. Patton says she is so thankful for the community, Scripps, and WPTV.