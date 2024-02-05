Delta offering new in-flight movies to celebrate Black History Month

The African American Film Critics Association has joined forces with Delta Air Lines to celebrate Black History Month.

The organization, which spotlights movies about the Black experience, worked with Delta to curate films passengers can watch during their flights this month.

Passengers can choose from 12 movies that cover diverse stories. They include "Dreamgirls," "Shaft," "Friday," and "Dear White People."

Gil Robertson, president of the AAFCA, believes these films can enlighten people who may not have seen them at home.

“In-flight movies offer a great way to discover titles that were previously unknown to me,” said Robertson. “Over the years, I have been introduced to phenomenal stories that broadened my point of view about different people and cultures from around the world. I hope that Delta passengers will enjoy a similar experience from our collection which provides a showcase for the richness of Black-themed stories."

The partnership is fitting for this year's theme of Black History Month, which celebrates African Americans and the Arts.

“Delta is thrilled to partner with AAFCA for this special collection to help us highlight underrepresented voices during Black History Month and all year round,” said Catherine McDaniel, lead content curator of movies for Delta Studio.

