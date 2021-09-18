Vaccination clinic held in Boynton Beach

The push continues for herd immunity against the coronavirus in our area especially among minorities.

A vaccination clinic was held Saturday at the Ezell Hester Jr. Community Center in Boynton Beach. People who came to get vaccinated received a free $100 Visa gift card as an incentive to convince people to get vaccinated.

Pfizer and the Johnson and Johnson shots were administered to around 200 people. There were a large number of homeless individuals around 25 of them who came to get vaccinated. They received the one-time Johnson & Johnson shot.

Doctors we spoke to say about 20 kids ages 12 and up got vaccinated today with the Pfizer shot.

Dr. Dwight Reynolds, whose COVID-19 vaccine strike force was administering vaccines says it is critical for people of color to get vaccinated.

"The purpose has always been to get shots in arms, especially in the minority community, African-American community. Especially here in Boynton Beach there’s a rate of vaccination of only 31%. Which means that you have 70% of almost, that haven't even been vaccinated not once," said Dr. Reynolds. "So we're trying to come up with innovative ways to get the people involved in doing it in our communities."

Another vaccine clinic is scheduled to take place at the center on October 16.

