WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths increased by 94, one day after 55, as cases rose by 5,093 after four days under 5,000 including 4,599 Wednesday, the Florida Health Department announced Thursday afternoon.

Of the increased deaths, 17 each were people 85 and older and long-term facilities.

Palm Beach County's deaths rose by 8 as the Treasure Coast had a net increase of 7: St. Lucie increasing by 1, Martin by 6 and Indian River up no change. Okeechobee didn't go up for the 10th day in a row.

California and Texas posted triple-digit deaths increases Thursday. Increased U.S. deaths: 1,611. Increased cases: 59,822.

Tests reported from labs Wednesday were 129,019, one day after 101,139 and 33,466 on Feb. 28, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 5.56 percent, one day after also 5.56, six days after 4.83, the second time under 5 percent since Oct. 28 and lowest since 4.7 Oct. 24, after 4.86 March 5, two-week high of a 6.16 three days ago and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.04 percent, one day 5.35, four days after a two-week high of 6.71 and on March 5 it was 4.51, the first time under 5 percent since 4.61 on Nov. 5 and the lowest since 2.7 on Oct. 23.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 6.17 percent, the lowest since 5.95 on Oct. 24, one day after 7.15, three days after a two-week high of 8.91 percent and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 1,994,117, including 127,111 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York, No. 5 Illinois and No. 6 Georgia also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

Cases passed 1.9 million on Saturday, Feb. 27, taking 16 days to climb 100,000 from 1.8 million on Feb. 11 after 11 days to rise past 1.7 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 378 days, the death toll has reached 32,598, an average of 86 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 33,219, which rose by 5 to 621.

Residents' deaths passed 32,000 one week ago Thursday, taking nine days to surpass 31,000 residents after eight days to increase at least 1,000 from 30,000,. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths rose by 92 last Thursday.

Until Sunday's deaths increase of 30, the increase of 59 one week ago Wednesday was the fewest since 58 on Nov. 29.

Before the increase of 98 on Saturday, March 6, the last time deaths were under 100 was 93 on Feb. 21, which was the lowest since 77 on Dec. 27.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County rose to 2,594 from 2,586 after 107 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade rose by 11 to 5,710 and Broward is third at 2,572 with 3 more.

St. Lucie rose to 563 from 562, Martin from 293 to 299, Indian River stayed at 274 and Okeechobee at 83 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,573 (6 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,522 (no change), No. 6 Duval 1,258 (10 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,209 (6 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,158 (8 increase) and No. 9 Lee 905 (no change).

With a net increase of 29 deaths in South Florida of the 94 state total, which is 30.9 percent one day after 60.0 percent, there are 12,095, which is 37.1 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 558, an average of 80 and 1.7 percent, compared with 653 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 59 over seven days for 2.3 percent. The U.S. figure is 1.4 percent with the world at 2.3 percent.

The number of new cases were 6,044, which is different than the 5,093 increase because of an update from previous days.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

Monday's 2,826 increased cases were the second fewest since 2,331 on Oct. 31. On March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. One Monday ago: 3,312. Feb. 15: 3,615.On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.

The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 21.8 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,108 with 1,916 new case compared with 961 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 382 one day after 374 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 709, St. Lucie 60, Martin 22, Indian River 19 and Okeechobee 3. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 430,942 and Broward is second at 206,185, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 31,465 for an average of 4,495 at 1.6 percent. The previous week the increase was 32,419 for an average of 4,631. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,207 per day in 383 days.

Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.0 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.3 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is ninth at 143.3 with New Jersey No. 1 at 293.4, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 125 on Feb. 16.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 211 compared with 202 one day ago. The state reported Thursday there are currently 32,950 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 57. On Saturday it went below 3,000 for the first time since 2,902 on Nov. 9. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is third in total tests at 23,080,032behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York, and ahead of No. 4 Texas and No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: two-week high 9.18 percent (day ago 5.97, two-week low 5.35 March 5). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 5.77 percent (day ago 5.61, two-week high 7.16 three days ago, two-week low 5.28 March 9).

St. Lucie: 7.39 percent (day ago two-week tie for low 5.72 along with six days ago, two-week high 9.89 seven days ago). Martin: 4.18 percent (day ago 5.28, two-week low 2.3 March 5, two-week high 6.74 March 4). Indian River: 3.32 percent (one day ago 3.81, two-week high 5.41 two days ago, two-week low 2.67 March 5,). Okeechobee: 1.37 percent on 289 tests (day ago 8.77 on 52 negative tests, two-week high 11.11 on 64 negative tests March 5, 0 on 40 negative tests March 6).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.8 (+0.1), Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,518 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,669, world 346.7 New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,546 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,711. Six months ago New York was 17.0 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was confirmed one week ago Friday. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The 5-14 class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 40 deaths in the 15-24 class, which didn't change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 174 (no change).

55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent, cases 7 percent.

85 and older: 10,309(17 increase)

Infant to 4: 39,325 cases (136 increase), 546 hospitalized at one time (1 increase). Ages 5-14: 122,333 cases (415 increase), 530 hospitalized at one time (2 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,404,345 of the 19,57,3141 residents' cases. Fatalities: 1,951 (10 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,662,678 cases. Fatalities 5,434 (21 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

No. 1 West Palm Beach 30,544 (75 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 21,150 (65 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 18,181 (65 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 12,106 (42 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,418 (24 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 15,414 (38 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,689 (8 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 8,727 (16 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 916 (no change) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,124 (3 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 82,997 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 81,761. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,351 (18 increase). Martin 721 (no change), St. Lucie 1,580 (2 increase), Indian River 794 (1 increase), Okeechobee 391 (2 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-four percent of the deaths, 10,920 are residents and staff of long-term care (17 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,048 (1 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 996 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 539,698 Thursday (1,611 increase, seven days ago 1,557. Six states reported at least 50 more deaths with two for more one day day of data. One week increase: 8,667 (1.6 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 55,795 (U.S.-high 218 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 49,262 (91 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 46,077 (198 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 24,706 (31 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 31 increase, No. 7 Illinois 34, No. 8 Georgia 56, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Michigan 24.

Also with at least 50: No. 12 Arizona 59. Also: No. 11 Massachusetts 27. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 12.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including West Virginia at 2,570.

Cases

Total 29,667,305 Thursday (increase 59,822, seven days ago 62,404, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Ten states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,535,534 (3,038 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,735,811 (4,601 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,757,493 (U.S.-high 7,796 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,216,090 (2,325increase, record 15,415).

Also at least 3,000: No. 10 New Jersey 3,820, No. 8 Pennsylvania 3,126.

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,702,574 Thursday (10,513 increase, seven days ago 9,8828). The U.S. represented 16.2 percent of increase and overall 20.4 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 60,680 (2.3 percent).

Cases: 122,3364,115 (552,082 increase, record 844,743 Jan. 8, seven days ago 545,459).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 287,499 (2,363 increase, record 2,375 Wednesday). Cases `11,780,620 (80,389 increase, record 87,134).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 196,606 (698 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,1782,188 (6,726 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 159216 (172 increase, record 1,283). Cases 11,474,605 (35,871 increase, most since Dec. 6, record 97,859).

Europe: 3,207 new deaths, 214,186 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 125,926 (95 increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,280,882 (6,303 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 103,855 (423 increase, record 993). Cases 24,935 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 93,824 (460 increase, record 635). Cases 4,428,239 (9,803 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 91,679 (268 increase, record 1,437). Cases 34,998 increase, record 86,852.

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 74,878 (202 increase, record 1,244. Cases 17,855 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 72,910 (117 increase, record 996). Cases 6,216, record 44,357.

Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 48,388 (356 increase, record 674). Cases 27,278 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 14 South Africa: 51,724 deaths (90 increase, record 839. Cases 1,464 increase, record 21,980.

No. 22 Canada: Deaths 22,590 (36 increase, record 257). Cases 3,609 increase, record 11,383.

No. 40 Japan: Deaths 8,777 (32 increase, record 120). Cases: 1,499 increase, record 7,882.

No. 53: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 11 increase Friday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,690 (2 increase Friday, record 40). Cases: 463 increase, record 1,241.

