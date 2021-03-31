State's deaths rise by 87 day after 91; cases' increase 5,294 vs. 5,062

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths' increased by 87, the fifth day in a row under triple digits including 91 the day before with the toll including nonresidents passing 34,000, as cases increased by 5,294 after 5,062, the Florida Health Department announced Wednesday afternoon.

Of the increased deaths reported Tuesday, 22 were people 85 and older and a rise of 15 in long-term facilities.

Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 1 and in second place. The Treasure Coast had a net increase of 5 after none for two days: St. Lucie by 3 and Indian River by 2. Okeechobee was unchanged.

Only Texas reported triple-digit deaths increase Tuesday. Increased U.S. deaths: 875. Increased cases: 61,244.

Tests reported from labs Monday were 92,340, one day after 95,987 and 33,466 on Feb. 28, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.67 percent one day after 6.35, a two-week high of 7.56 two days ago, a two-week low 5.06 March 18 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.19 percent, one day after 6.74 percent, the highest since 6.77 March 14and a two-week low of 4.91 March 18.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 8.27 percent, one day after 8.06, two days after 10.1 percent, the first time above 10.0 since 11.36 on Feb. 3, a two-week low of 6.05 March 17, the lowest since 5.95 on Oct. 24, and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 2,057,735, including 131,851 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

Cases passed 2 million one Saturday ago, taking 21 days from 1.9 million 16 days to climb 100,000 from 1.8 million on Feb. 11,11 days to rise past 1.7 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 391 days, the death toll has reached 33,425, an average of 85 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 34,072, which rose by 2 to 647.

Residents' deaths passed 33,000 on Friday, which was 15 days after reaching 32,000, nine days to surpass 31,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March 12.

On Saturday, they rose by 26, which was the least since 21 on Nov. 8. Then it was 36 Sunday.

Last Wednesday the rise was 127.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County rose to 2,649 from 2,645 and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 10 to 5,855 and Broward is third at 2,656 with an increase of 22.

St. Lucie went to 587 from 584, Martin stayed 302, Indian River to 282 from 280, as Okeechobee remained with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,614 (3 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,554 (1 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,304 (7 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,254 (7 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,186 (1 increase), No. 9 Marion 919 (1 increase) and No. 10 Lee 915 (2 increase).

With a net increase of 46 deaths in South Florida of the 87 state total, which is 52.9 percent, there are 12,416, which is 37.1 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 575, an average of 82 and 1.8 percent, compared with 518 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 46 over seven days for 1.8 percent. The U.S. figure is 1.3 percent with the world at 2.5 percent.

The number of new cases were 5,166, which is different than the 5,294 increase because of an update from previous days.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

On Monday they rose by 3,374 and one week earlier 2,862. The previous Monday's 2,826 increased cases were the second fewest since 2,331 on Oct. 31. On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.

The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 18.5 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,280 compared with 1,280 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 346 one day after 331 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 719, St. Lucie 48, Martin 36, Indian River 14 and Okeechobee 10. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 445,464 and Broward is second at 214,599, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 36,079 for an average of 5,154 at 1.8 percent. The previous week the increase was 35,928 for an average of 5,133. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,196 per day in 396 days.

Florida's cases are 6.8 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.0 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.6 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 28th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is 12th at 164.6 with New York City No. 1 at 366.5 (separate from rest of state, which is 244.9), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 93 on March 3.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 224 compared with 266 one day ago. The state reported Wednesday there are currently 2,944 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is an increase of 17. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fourth in total tests at 20,794,941 behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and and behind No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 6.43 percent (day ago 6.47, two-week low 5.30 five days ago, two-week high 9.31 March 17). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 7.48 percent (day ago 7.4, two-week high 8.01 two days ago, two-week low 5.52 March 18).

St. Lucie: 6.87 percent (day ago 6.83, two-week high 8.63 four days ago, two-week low 5.24 March 19). Martin: two-week high 7.1 percent (day ago 6.16, two-week low 3.01 March 19). Indian River: two-week low 2.46 percent (day ago 7.52 , two-week high 8.85 two days ago). Okeechobee: 11.76 percent on 75 negative tests (day ago 17.65 on 70 negative tests, two-week high 18.97 on 47 negative tests three days ago, two-week low 1.37 on 288 tests March 17).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent (-0.1), Broward 1.3 (+0.1), Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,557 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,706, world 362.0. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,596 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,757. Six months ago New York was 16.0 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was reported recently. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 43 deaths in the 15-24 class, which didn't change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 181 (2 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent, cases 7 percent.

85 and older: 10,532 (17 increase)

Infant to 4: 41,031 cases (122 increase), 561 hospitalized at one time (no change). Ages 5-14: 128,127 cases (457 increase), 548 hospitalized at one time (no change).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,453,279 of the 2,019,500 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,025 (7 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,719,524 cases. Fatalities 5,631 (18 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

No. 1 West Palm Beach 31,477 (66 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 22,101 (81 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 18,714 (32 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 12,591 (36 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,733 (22 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 15,825 (30 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,749 (18 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 8,961 (13 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 925 (no change) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,272 (17 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 85,197 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 84,006. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,504 (21 increase). Martin 746 (2 increase), St. Lucie 1,658 (12 increase), Indian River 823 (3 increase), Okeechobee 402 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-three percent of the deaths, 11,054 are residents and staff of long-term care (14 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,056 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,003 (2 increase).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 550,996 Tuesday (875 increase, seven days ago 848. Five states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 6,963 (1.3 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 57,788 (10 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 50,212 (54 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 47,278 (109 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 25,049 (34 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 61 increase, No. 7 Illinois 17, No. 8 Georgia 10, No. 9 Ohio 83 (four days), No. 10 Massachusetts 18.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 11 Michigan 48, No. 12 Arizona 23. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 11.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including West Virginia at 2,640.

Cases

Total 30,393,701 Tuesday (61,240 increase, seven days ago 53,587, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Nine states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,566,464 (1,996 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,778,808 (41,39 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,850,050 (U.S.-high single-day increase 6,488, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,241,993 (1,996 increase, record 15,415).

Also at least 3,000: No. 13 Michigan 5,177,No. 7 Pennsylvania 4,032, No. 10 New Jersey 4,378.

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,815,182 Tuesday (10,920 increase, seven days ago10,470). The U.S. represented 8.0 percent of increase and overall 20.0 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 68,519 (2.5 percent).

Cases: 128,798,018 (549,972 increase, record 844,743 Jan. 8, seven days ago 506,008).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 317,936 (record 3,668 increase, past mark 3,600 Friday). Cases `12,664,058 (86,704 increase, record 97,586 Thursday).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 202,633 (807 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,232,910 (5,068 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 162,114 (271 increase, record 1,283). Cases 12,095,855 (56,211, record 97,859).

Europe: 3,747 new deaths, 170,566 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 126,670 (56 increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,341,736 (4,040 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 108,879 (529 increase, record 993). Cases 16,017increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 98,442 (409 increase, record 635). Cases 4,536,820 (8,277 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 95,337 (348 increase, record 1,437). Cases 30,702 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 76,833 (234 increase, record 1,244. Cases 13,110 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 75,305 (63106 increase, record 996). Cases 4,994 increase, record 44,357.

Also, No. 15 Poland: Deaths 52,392 (461 increase, record 674). Cases 20,870 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 14 South Africa: 52,788 deaths (78 increase, record 839. Cases 756 increase, record 21,980.

No. 23 Canada: Deaths 22,926 (26 increase, record 257). Cases 4,880 increase, record 11,383.

No. 39 Japan: Deaths 9,140 (33 increase, record 120). Cases: 2,087 increase, record 7,882.

No. 55: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 11increase Wednesday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,731 (2 increase Tuesday, record 40). Cases: 506 increase, record 1,241.

