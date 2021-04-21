State's deaths rise by 83 day after 62; cases' increase 5,668 vs. 5,645

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 83, one day after 62, as cases increased by 5,571 after a similar 5,645 Tuesday, the Florida Health Department announced Wednesday afternoon.

Of the increased deaths reported, 22 more were people 85 and older and long-term facilities increased by 13.

Palm Beach County's deaths rose by 7 and in third place 81 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast had a net increase of 8 -- all in St. Lucie. Okeechobee didn't change.

No states reported triple-digit deaths increase Tuesday for the second day in a row. Increased U.S. deaths: 776. Increased cases: 54,672.

Florida has gone 25 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs Tuesday were 107,151, one day after 100,007 and 24,092 April 11 with the previous lowest 24,575 on Oct. 9. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.26 percent, one day after 6.86, three days after 8.54 percent, the highest since 8.79 Feb. 3, a two-week low 6.57 April 8 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was a two-week low 5.56 percent, one day after 6.9, three days after 8.24 percent, the highest since 9.55 March 14,.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 7.91 percent, one day after 8.76, two days after 10.88percent, the highest since 11.36 Feb. 3, a two-week low of 7.87 April 8 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 2,184,354, including 139,846 in Palm Beach County with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 19 days for cases to pass more than 100,000 to 2.1 million Thursday, April 8 after 21 days from 1.9 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 412 days, the death toll has reached 34,616, an average of 84 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 35,294, which rose by 2 to 678.

Residents' deaths passed 34,000 on Saturday, April 10, 15 days after rising more than 100,000 and 15 days after reaching 32,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March 12.

The previous Sunday's increase was the least since 5 on Sept. 28.

Then on Monday, they rose by 35, the same as Sunday's increase.

Last Wedesday's rise was 44.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County roses to 2,732 from 2,725 after 2 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 1 to 6,059 and Broward is second, rising by 21 at 2,813.

St. Lucie went to 619 from 611, Martin stayed at 314, Indian River at 290 and Okeechobee at 88 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,667 (9 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,587 (7 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,356 (no change), No. 7 Polk 1,296 (5 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,231 (no change), No. 9 Marion 948 (4 increase), No. 10 Lee 946 (1 decrease in data revision).

With a net increase of 37 deaths in South Florida of the 83 state total, which is 44.6 percent, there are 12,915, which is 37.3 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 452, an average of 65 and 1.3 percent, compared with 342 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 28 over seven days for 1.0 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.9 percent with the world at 2.8 percent.

The 5,564 new cases are different than the with the 5,668 increase because of an update from previous days.

Last Wednesday, cases increased by 5,564.

Over the two consecutive days last week, 1,613 Monday and 9,068 Tuesday, the average cases increase is 5,340.5.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

They rose by 3,480 two weeks ago Monday. Previously they rose by 3,374 and one week earlier 2,862 after 2,826, which were the second fewest since 2,331 on Saturday, Oct. 31. On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The increase Thursday, April 8, 7,939, was the most since 8,525 on Feb. 11.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 19.9percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,128 compared with 1,346 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 357 one day after 280 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 671, St. Lucie 77, Martin 31, Indian River 27 and Okeechobee 4. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 474,079 and Broward is second at 2230,312, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 42,668 for an average of 6,095 at 1.2 percent. The previous week the increase was 44,919 for an average of 6,420. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,238 per day in 417 days.

Florida's cases are 6.8 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.2 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 23rd in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is eighth at 216.8 with Michigan No. 1 at 519.8 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 61 on March 24.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 231 compared with 247 one day ago. The state reported Wednesday there are currently 3,493 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is an increase of 15. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fourth in total tests at 22,059,218, behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and ahead of No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 6.5 percent (day ago 67.2, two-week high 9.94 three days ago, two-week low 6.71 five days ago). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 5.78 percent (day ago 5.8, two-week low 6.10 six days ago, two-week high 8.22 April 12).

St. Lucie: two-week low 3.34 percent (day ago 3.4, two-week high 12.85 April 12). Martin: 5.73 percent (day ago 7.09, two-week high 10.67 five days ago, two-week low 3.85 April 11). Indian River: 4.45 percent (day ago two-week low 3.2 two-week high 7.99 April 10). Okeechobee: two-week low 0.93 percent on 530 negative tests (day ago 2.41 on 324 negative tests, two-week high 26.23 on 45 negative tests April 9).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5 (+0.1), Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,612 (28th in nation), U.S. 1,760, world 393.3 New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,672 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,838. Six months ago New York was 15.4 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was reported recently. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 46 deaths in the 15-24 class, with no change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 194 (1 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 10,820 (21 increase)

Infant to 4: 44,883 cases (228 increase), 605 hospitalized at one time (4 increase). Ages 5-14: 139,832 cases (561 increase), 593` hospitalized at one time (no change).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,553,928 of the 2,1143,358 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,136 (15 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,834,009 cases. Fatalities 5,936 (14 increase, .32 percent).

CITIES

Through Tuesday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 33,295 (65 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 23,548 (49 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 19,701 (37 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 13,312 (28 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,257 (17 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 16,729 (36 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,228 (11 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,324 (12 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 936 (no change) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,556 (11 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 88,752 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 87,523. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,770 (11 increase). Martin 778 no change), St. Lucie 1,764 (1 increase), Indian River 854 (4 increase), Okeechobee 427 (8 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-three percent of the deaths, 11,213 are residents and staff of long-term care (13 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,063 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,010 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 568,470 Tuesday (776 increase, seven days ago 824). Four states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 4,950 (0.9 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 59,804 (32 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 51,689 (62 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 48,677 (57 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 25,767 (77 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 40 increase, No. 7 Illinois 9, No. 8 Georgia 14, No. 9 Ohio 42 (four days), No. 10 Michigan U.S.-high 85.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 12 Arizona 40, No. 11 Massachusetts 3. No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 13 Tuesday.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including Rhode Island 2,654.

Cases

Total 31,992,636 Tuesday (54,672 increase, seven days ago 744,458, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Four states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,620,301 (1,606 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,848,820 (U.S.-high 6,290 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,993,190 (3,922 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,306,787 (2,587 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: No. 11 Michigan 5,259, No. 6 Pennsylvania 4,577.

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,056,983 Tuesday (13,912 increase, seven days ago 12,956, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 6.3 percent of increase and overall 19.1 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 84,723 (2.8 percent).

Cases: 143,544,136 (832,729 increase, record 845,424 Jan. 8, seven days ago 591,231). India accounted for 31.1% percent of the daily deaths.

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 378,003(2,954 increase, record 4,211). Cases `14,043,076 (65,363 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 212,466 (127 increase Monday, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,306,910 (1,308 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 180,530 (record 1,761, surpassing 1,619 mark Monday). Cases 15,321,089 (259,170 increase, record 273,810 Monday).

Europe: 3,747 new deaths, 148,544 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,307 (33 increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,393,307 (2,524increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 117,633 (390 increase, record 993). Cases 12,074 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 106,307 (379 increase, record 635). Cases 4,718,854 (8,164 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 101,597 (375 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,339,920 (43,098 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 81,086 (312 increase, record 1,244. Cases 16,363 increase, record 32,546.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 77,216 (114 increase, record 996). Cases 7,486, record 44,357.

Also, No. 13 Poland: Deaths 62,734 (601 increase, fourth highest in world, record 954 Thursday). Cases 9,246 increase, record 37,596. No. 18 Ukraine: Deaths 40,367 (367 increase, record 481). Cases (8,940 increase, record 20,341)

Others

No. 16 South Africa: 53,887 deaths (130 increase, record 839. Cases 853 increase, record 21,980.

No. 25 Canada: Deaths 23,713 (46 increase, record 257). Cases 7,270 increase, record 11,383.

No. 41 Japan: Deaths 9,737 (45 increase, record 120). Cases: 4,343 increase, record 7,882.

No. 57: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 21 increase Wednesday.

No. 85 South Korea: Deaths 1,806 (4 increase Wednesday, record 40). Cases: 731 increase, record 1,241.

