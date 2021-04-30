State's deaths rise by 77 day after 54; cases' increase 5,306 vs. 5,666

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 77 one day after 54, as cases increased by 5,306 after 5,666 Thursday, the Florida Health Department announced Friday afternoon.

Of the increased deaths reported, 16 more were people 85 and older and long-term facilities increased by 11.

Palm Beach County's rose by 3 and in third place 124 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast had a net increase of 12 -- 2 in St. Lucie, seven in Martin and one in Indian River. Okeechobee was unchanged for the 10th day in a row.

Michigan was the only state to reports a triple-digit deaths increase Thursday. Increased U.S. deaths : 854. Increased cases: 58,199.

Florida has gone 34 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs Thursday were 104,605, one day after 120,786 with 142,547 on April 13 and 24,091 April 11. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 5.66, the lowest since 5.31 March 19, one day after 5.72, after 8.35 percent April 17, the highest since 8.79 Feb. 3, and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.04, one day after 5.4 percent, the lowest since 4.51 March 5, after 8.17 percent April 17, the highest since 9.55 March 14. Thursday's figure was adjusted from 5.0.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 7.0 percent, one day after 7.09, seven days after 6.99, the lowest since 6.81 March 12, after 10.88 April 18, the highest since 11.36 Feb. 3 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

The state's target positivity rate is 5 percent.

Florida's cases reached 2,233,518, including 143,129 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas and No. 4 New York also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 16 days for cases to pass more than 100,000 to 2.2 million on Saturday after 19 days 100,000 from 2 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 422 days, the death toll has reached 35,161, an average of 83 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 35,858, which rose by 4 to 697.

Residents' deaths passed 34,000 on Saturday, April 10, 15 days after rising more than 100,000 and 15 days after reaching 32,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March 12.

The increase of 7 on Sunday, April 11 was the least since 5 on Sept. 28.

Last Friday's rise was 63.

The record was 276 from the record on Aug. 11.

Palm Beach County went to 2,770 from 2,767 after five the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2.

First-place Miami-Dade increased by 18 to 6,159 and Broward is second, by 9 at 2,894.

St. Lucie rose to 626 from 624, Martin to 320 from 313, Indian River to 298 from 295 and Okeechobee at 88 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,702 6 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,608 (8 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,386 (no change), No. 7 Polk 1,309 (5 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,246 (no change), No. 9 Lee 959 (no change), No. 10 Marion 947 (no change).

With a net increase of 39 deaths in South Florida of the 77 state total, which is 50.6 percent day after 20.4, there are 13,155, which is 37.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 402, an average of 57 and 1.2 percent, compared with 429 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 30 over seven days for 1.1 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.9 percent with the world at 3.1 percent.

The 5,311 new cases are different than the 5,306 increase because of an update from previous days.

Last Friday they rose by 5,464.

Before Saturday's 7,411 increase the last time cases were more than 7,000 was 7,296 on April 16. On April 13 they rose by 9,068.

Over two consecutive days two weeks ago, 1,613 Monday and 9,068 Tuesday, the average cases increase is 5,340.5.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 17.5 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 928 compared with 1,046 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 300 one day after 373 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 636, St. Lucie 64, Martin 17, Indian River 27 and Okeechobee 10. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 483,371 and Broward is second at 235,335, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 37,016 for an average of 5,288 at 1.7 percent. The previous week the increase was 40,789 for an average of 5,827. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,243 per day in 426 days.

Florida's cases are 6.9 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.4 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 21st in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is seventh at 174.9 with Michigan No. 1 at 330.1, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 66 on April 1.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 227 compared with 203 one day ago. The state reported Friday there are currently 3,156 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 74. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fourth in total tests at 22,617,595, behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and ahead of No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 5.37 percent (day ago 5.53, two-week low 5.25 two days agho, two-week high 9.22 April 17). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 5.72 percent (day ago 5.46, two-week low 4.92 two days ago, two-week high 8.21 April 18).

St. Lucie: 7.32 percent (day ago 6.91, two-week low 2.27 sevendays ago, two-week high 8.82 April 18). Martin: 4.04 percent (day ago 5.52, two-week low 2.87 April 21, two-week high 8.72 three days ago). Indian River: 3.98 percent (day ago 2.95, two-week low 2.18 seven days ago, two-week high 7.19 April 16). Okeechobee: 5.1 percent on 186 negative tests (day ago 5.58 on 254 negative tests, two-week low 0.56 percent on 1,058 negative tests seven days ago, two-week high 8.57 on 96 negative tests April 16).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.7 (+0.1), Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.2 (-0.1).

Deaths per million: Florida 1,638 (28th in nation), U.S. 1,781, world 408.9. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,698 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,874. Six months ago New York was 14.8 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee is the youngest in the state. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 46 deaths in the 15-24 class, with no change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 201 (1 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 10,929 (16 increase)

Infant to 4: 46,411 cases (175 increase), 612 hospitalized at one time (2 increase). Ages 5-14: 145,019 cases (570 increase), 606 hospitalized at one time (1 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,593,467 of the 2,191,695 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,198 (8 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,878,522 cases. Fatalities 6,081 (15 increase, .32 percent).

CITIES

Through Thursday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 33,218 (89 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 24,001 (53 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 20,132 (64 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 13,623 (27 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,474 (23 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 17,172 (68 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,434 (25 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,462 (13 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 946 (no change) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,688 (15 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 90,489 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 89,201. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,887 (8 increase). Martin 791 (3 increase), St. Lucie 1,822 (4 increase), Indian River 872 (2 increase), Okeechobee 429 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-two percent of the deaths, 11,293 are residents and staff of long-term care (16 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,071 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,016 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 575,194 Thursday (854 increase, seven days ago 944, record 4,474 Jan. 12). Six states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 4,695 (0.8 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 60,362 (89 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 52,209 (69 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 49,158 (67 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 26,179 (50 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 20 increase, No. 7 Illinois 38, No. 8 Georgia 48, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Michigan U.S.-high 109.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 12 Arizona 6, No. 23 Massachusetts 16, No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 13.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including West Virginia 2,674.

Cases

Total 32,289,049 Thursday (58,199 increase, seven days ago 67,257, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Eight states had at least 2,000 cases Thursday.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,636,235 (1,457 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,879,712 (3,572 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 2,028,626 (4,073 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,331,848(3,394 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: No. 11 Michigan 3,623, No. 6 Pennsylvania 3,322.

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,178,846 (15,257 increase Thursday, seven days ago 13,527, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 5.8 percent of increase and overall 18.5 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 94,116 (3.1 percent).

Cases: 151,113,014 (record 904,626, surpassing 903,353 last Friday, seven days ago 892,145). India accounted for 41.9% percent of the daily deaths.

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 401,186 (2,843 increase, record 4,211). Cases 14,590,678 (66,871 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 216,447 (529 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,340,934 (3,990 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 204,832 (record 3,645 increase, surpassing 3,293 Wednesday). Cases 18,376,524 (world record 379,257 increase, surpassing 360,960 Wednesday).

Europe: 3,169 new deaths, 144,824 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,502 (22 increase, record 2,396). Cases 4,414,242 (2,445 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 120,544 (288 increase, record 993). Cases 4,320 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 109,731 (364 increase, record 635). Cases 4,796,557 (9,284 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 104,224 (306 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,592,390 (26,538 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 83,221 (203 increase, record 1,244). Cases 22,083 increase, record 32,546.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 78,080 (137 increase, record 996). Cases 10,143 increase, record 44,357.

Also, No. 13 Poland: Deaths 67,073 (541 increase, fifth in world, record 954). Cases 8,427 increase, record 37,596. No. 18 Ukraine: Deaths 43,778 (387 increase, record 481). Cases 1,627 increase, record 20,341.

Others

No. 11 Colombia: 73,230 deaths (505 increase, record 448 Monday). Cases 17,308 increase, record 21,078.

No. 12 Iran: 71,351 deaths (385 increase, record 496). Cases 19,898 increase, 25,582 record.

No. 14 Argentina: 63,508 deaths (561 increase, fourth in world, record 556). Cases 26,053 increase, 29,472 record.

No. 16 South Africa: 54,331 deaths (46 increase, record 839. Cases 1,086 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 24,169 (52 increase, record 257). Cases 8,346 increase, record 11,383.

No. 41 Japan: Deaths 10,217, passed Austria (78 increase, record 120). Cases: 5,918 increase, record 7,882.

No. 58: China: Deaths 4,636, dropped behind North Macedonia (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 13 increase Friday.

No. 85 South Korea: Deaths 1,828 (3 increase Friday, record 40). Cases: 656 increase, record 1,241.

