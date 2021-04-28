State's deaths rise by 72 with toll passing 35,000 residents; cases' increase 5,178

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronvirus deaths rose by 72, one day after 46, with the total toll of residents passing 35,000, which was 18 days from 34,000, as cases increased by 5,178 after 5,271 Tuesday, the Florida Health Department announced Wednesday.

Of the increased deaths reported, 2 more were people 85 and older and long-term facilities increased by 7.

Palm Beach County's rose by 5and in third place 126 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast didn't rise and Okeechobee was unchanged for the eighth day in a row.

Michigan was the only state to report a triple-digit deaths increase Tuesday. Increased U.S. deaths: 707. Increased cases: 50,856.

Florida has gone 32 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs Tuesday were 108,119, one day after 92,964 with 142,547 on April 13 and 24,091 April 11. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was a two-week low 5.76 percent, the lowest since 5.67 March 24, after 8.4 percent April 17, the highest since 8.79 Feb. 3, and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.87 percent, one day after 7.14, five days after 5.31, the lowest since 5.07 April 1, after 8.16 percent April 17, the highest since 9.55 March 14.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 7.35 percent, one day after 8.82, fivedays after 6.99, the lowest since 6.81 March 12, after 10.88 April 18, the highest since 11.36 Feb. 3 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

The state's target positivity rate is 5 percent.

Florida's cases reached 2,222,546, including 142,456 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas and No. 4 New York also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 16 days for cases to pass more than 100,000 to 2.2 million on Saturday after 19 days 100,000 from 2 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 420 days, the death toll has reached 35,030, an average of 83 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 35,722, which rose by 4 to 692.

Residents' deaths passed 34,000 on Saturday, April 10, 15 days after rising more than 100,000 and 15 days after reaching 32,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March 12.

The increase of 7 on Sunday, April 11 was the least since 5 on Sept. 28.

Last Wednesday's rise was 83.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County went to 2,760 from 2,755 after four the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2.

First-place Miami-Dade increased by 10 to 6,140 and Broward is second, rising by 9 at 2,886.

St. Lucie remained at 621, Martin at 313, Indian River at 294 and Okeechobee at 88 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,694 (12 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,598 (2 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,385 (10 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,302 (1 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,239 (no change), No. 9 Lee 957 (1 increase), No. 10 Marion 947 (no change).

With a net increase of 24 deaths in South Florida of the 72 state total, which is 55.6 percent, there are 13,102, which is 37.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 414, an average of 59 and 1.2 percent, compared with 452 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 28 over seven days for 1.0 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.9 percent with the world at 3.0 percent.

The 5,145 new cases are different than the 5,178 increase because of an update from previous days.

Last Wednesday they rose by 5,571.

Before Saturday's 7,411 increase the last time cases were more than 7,000 was 7,296 on April 16. On April 13 they rose by 9,068.

Over two consecutive days two weeks ago, 1,613 Monday and 9,068 Tuesday, the average cases increase is 5,340.5.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 17.7 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 914 compared with 1,057 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 403 one day after 306 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 456, St. Lucie 80, Martin 9, Indian River 19 and Okeechobee 4. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 481,397 and Broward is second at 234,699, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 38,192 for an average of 5,456 at 1.7 percent. The previous week the increase was 42,668 for an average of 6,095. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,242 per day in 424 days.

Florida's cases are 6.9 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.3 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 21rd in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is ninth at 178.5with Michigan No. 1 at 360.7, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 66 on April 1.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 251 compared with 274 one day ago. The state reported Wednesday there are currently 3,299 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 50. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fourth in total tests at 22,489,307, behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and ahead of No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: two-weeklow 5.19 percent (day ago 6.04, two-week high 9.4 April 17). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: two-week low4.9 percent (day ago 6.82, two-week high 8.19 April 18).

St. Lucie: 6.6 percent (day ago 8.12, two-week low 2.27 five days ago, two-week high 8.82 April 18). Martin: 5.78 percent (day ago 8.7, two-week low 2.87 six days ago, two-week high 10.69 April 15). Indian River: 3.74 percent (day ago 4.51, two-week low 2.18 five days ago, two-week high 7.19 April 16). Okeechobee: 3.53 percent on 82 negative tests (day ago 5.97 on 63 negative tests, two-week low 0.56 percent on 1,058 negative tests five days ago, two-week high 9.93 on 127 negative tests April 15).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.6, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,632 (28th in nation), U.S. 1,775, world 405.1. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,693 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,866. Six months ago New York was 15.4 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee is the youngest in the state. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 46 deaths in the 15-24 class, with no change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 198 (no change).

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older:10,900 (15 increase)

Infant to 4: 46,026 cases (161 increase), 609 hospitalized at one time (2 increase). Ages 5-14: 143,817 cases (562 increase), 604 hospitalized at one time (5 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,584,576 of the 2,180,924 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,182 (1 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,868,579 cases. Fatalities 6,056 (24 increase, .32 percent).

CITIES

Through Tuesday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 33,024 (72 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 23,937 (456 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 19,990 (25 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 13,561 (41 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,421 (16 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 17,071 (47 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,392 (16 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,433 (11 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 945 (1 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,665 (22 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 90,0598 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 88,752. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,868 (9 increase). Martin 787 (2 decrease in data revision), St. Lucie 1,812 (8 increase), Indian River 867 (3 increase), Okeechobee 428 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-two percent of the deaths, 11,266 are residents and staff of long-term care (5 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,068 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,016 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 573,381 Tuesday (707 increase, seven days ago 824, record 4,474 Jan. 12). Five states reports at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 4,732 (0.8 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 60,208 (5 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 52,106 (64 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 49,022 (49 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 26,072 (84 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 60 increase, No. 7 Illinois 23, No. 8 Georgia 4, No. 9 Ohio 66 (four days), No. 10 Michigan U.S.-high 105.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 12 Arizona 8, No. 11 Massachusetts 4, No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 12.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including Rhode Island 2,664.

Cases

Total 32,175,725 Tuesday (50,856 seven days ago 61,273, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Five states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,633,185 (1,445 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,871,871 (5,223 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 2,021,407 (2,704 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,325,726 (2,556 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: No. 11 Michigan 3,676.

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,148,215 Tuesday (14,837 increase, seven days ago 13,891, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 6.0 percent of increase and overall 18.7 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 91,188 (3.0 percent).

Cases: 149,326,490 (838,133 increase, record 897,892 Friday, seven days ago 805,221). India accounted for 38.9% percent of the daily deaths Tuesday.

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 395,022 (2,818 increase, record 4,211). Cases 14,441,563 (71,107 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 215,547 (434 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,333,126 (3,592 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 197,894 (2,771 increase, record 2,812 Monday). Cases 17,636,307 (323,144 increase, world record 352,991 Monday).

Europe: 3,467 new deaths, 125,950 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,451 (17 increase, record 2,396). Cases 4,409,631 (2,685 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 119,912 (373 increase, record 993). Cases 10,404 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 108,980 (392 increase, record 635). Cases 4,779,425 (8,053 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 103,603 (333 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,534,313 (30,317 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 82,698 (354 increase, record 1,244). Cases 19,0909 increase, record 32,546.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 77,855 (117 increase, record 996). Cases 7,865 increase, record 44,357.

Also, No. 13 Poland: Deaths 65,897 (460 increase, record 954). Cases 5,709 increase, record 37,596. No. 18 Ukraine: Deaths 42,950 (432 increase, record 481). Cases 7,915 increase, record 20,341.

Others

No. 11 Colombia: 72,235 deaths (436 increase, record 448 Monday). Cases 17,578 increase, record 21,078.

No. 12 Iran: 70,532 deaths (462 increase, record 496). Cases 20,963 increase, 25,582 record.

No. 14 Argentina: 62,599 deaths (512 increase, fourth highest in world, 462 increase, record 556). Cases 25,495 increase, 29,472 record.

No. 16 South Africa: 54,237 deaths (51 increase, record 839. Cases 880 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 24,065, passed Belgium (41 increase, record 257). Cases 7,071 increase, record 11,383.

No. 42 Japan: Deaths 10,088 (63 increase, record 120). Cases: 4,966 increase, record 7,882.

No. 58: China: Deaths 4,636, dropped behind North Macedonia (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 12 increase Wednesday.

No. 85 South Korea: Deaths 1,821 (1 increase Wednesday, record 40). Cases: 775 increase, record 1,241.

