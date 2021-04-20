WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 62, one day after 32, as cases increased by 5,645 after 4,237 Monday, the Florida Health Department announced Tuesday afternoon.

Of the increased deaths reported, 20 more were people 85 and older and long-term facilities increased by 10.

Palm Beach County's deaths rose by 2 and in third place 67 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast didn't change for the second day in a row by Okeechobee increased by 1.

No states reported triple-digit deaths increase Monday. Increased U.S. deaths: 477. Increased cases: 67,933.

Florida has gone 24 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs Monay were 100,207, one day after 65,5591 and 24,092 April 11 with the previous lowest 24,575 on Oct. 9. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.89 percent, one day after7.89, two days after 8.541 percent, the highest since 8.79 Feb. 3, a two-week low 6.57 April 8 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.86 percent, one day after 7.4, two days after 8.22 percent, the highest since 9.55 March 14, two-week low 5.64 five days ago.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 8.76 percent, one day after 10.85 percent, the highest since 11.36 Feb. 3,a two-week low of 7.87 April 8 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 2,178,783, including 139,479 in Palm Beach County with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 19 days for cases to pass more than 100,000 to 2.1 million Thursday, April 8 after 21 days from 1.9 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 411 days, the death toll has reached 34,522, an average of 84 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 35,209, which rose by 5 to 676.

Residents' deaths passed 34,000 on Saturday, April 10, 15 days after rising more than 100,000 and 15 days after reaching 32,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March 12.

The previous Sunday's increase was the least since 5 on Sept. 28.

Then on Monday, they rose by 35, the same as Sunday's increase.

Last Tuesday's rise was 64.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County roses by 2 2,725 after 6 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 9 to 6,058 and Broward is second, rising by 8 at 2,792.

St. Lucie remained at 611, Martin at 314, Indian River at 290 and Okeechobee at 88 from 87 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,658 (2 decrease in data revision), No. 5 Pinellas 1,580 (1 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,356 (1 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,291 (8 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,231 (3 increase), No. 9 Lee 947 (3 increase), No. q0 Marion 944 (1 decrease).

With a net increase of 20 deaths in South Florida of the 62 state total, which is 32.3 percent, there are 12,878, which is 37.3 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 413, an average of 59 and 1.2 percent, compared with 340 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 24 over seven days for 0.9 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.9 percent with the world at 2.8 percent.

The 5,666 new cases are different than the with the 5,645 increase because of an update from previous days.

Over the two consecutive days last week, 1,613 Monday and 9,068 Tuesday, the average cases increase is 5,340.5.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

They rose by 3,480 two weeks ago Monday. Previously they rose by 3,374 and one week earlier 2,862 after 2,826, which were the second fewest since 2,331 on Saturday, Oct. 31. On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The increase Thursday, April 8, 7,939, was the most since 8,525 on Feb. 11.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 23.8 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,346 compared with 927 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 280 one day after 232 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 568, St. Lucie 47, Martin 24, Indian River 15 and Okeechobee 6. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 472,941 and Broward is second at 229,641, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 43,869 for an average of 6,267 at 2.1 percent. The previous week the increase was 44,052 for an average of 6,293. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,237 per day in 416 days.

Florida's cases are 6.8 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.1 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 23rd in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is 11th at 204.7 with Michigan No. 1 at 485.2 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 61 on March 24.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 247 compared with 61 one day ago. The state reported Tuesday there are currently 3,478 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is an increase of 43. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fourth in total tests at 22,000,786, behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and ahead of No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 6.79 percent (day ago7.11, two-week high 9.99 two days ago, two-week low 6.701 four days ago). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 5.84 percent (day ago 8.05, two-week low 6.09 five days ago, two-week high 8.23 seven days ago).

St. Lucie: two-week low 3.4 percent (day ago 8.81, two-week high 12.85 seven days). Martin: 7.09 percent (day ago 5.81, two-week high 10.67 four days ago, two-week low 3.82 April 11). Indian River: two-week low 3.2 percent (day ago 4.49, two-week high 7.99 April 10). Okeechobee: 2.41 percent on 324 negative tests (day ago 3.06 on 95 negative tests, two-week high 26.23 on 45 negative tests April 9, two-week low 1.61 percent on 245 negative tests April 7).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,608 (28th in nation), U.S. 1,757, world 391.3. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,668 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,833. Six months ago New York was 15.4 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was reported recently. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 46 deaths in the 15-24 class, with an increase of 1. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 193 (no change).

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 10,798 (20 increase)

Infant to 4: 44,655 cases (164 increase), 601 hospitalized at one time (5 increase). Ages 5-14: 138,740 cases (531 increase), 593` hospitalized at one time (2 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,549,425 of the 2,137,862 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,181 (8 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,828,926 cases. Fatalities 5,922 (15 increase, .32 percent).

CITIES

Through Monday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 33,230 (45 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 23,499 (46 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 19,664 (37 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 13,284 (18 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,240 (19 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 16,693 (33 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,217 (11 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,312 (7 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 936 (no change) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,545 (9 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 88,521 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 87,287. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,759 (17 increase). Martin 778 (1 increase), St. Lucie 1,763 (no change), Indian River 850 (2 increase), Okeechobee 421 (1 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-three percent of the deaths, 11,200 are residents and staff of long-term care (10 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,063 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,010 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 567,694 Monday (477 increase, seven days ago 475). Only Michigan reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 4,998 (0.9 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 59,772 (4 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 51,627 (48 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 48,620 (9 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 25,690 (2 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 18 increase, No. 7 Illinois 22, No. 8 Georgia 27, No. 9 Ohio 74 no data, No. 10 Michigan 61 (two days).

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 11 Massachusetts 18, No. 12 Arizona 0. No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 14.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including Rhode Island 2,651.

Cases

Total 31,737,964 Monday (67,933 increase, seven days ago 70,230, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Four states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,618,695 (1,916 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,842,763 (1,199 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,989,268 (4,339 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,304,200 (1,959 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: No. 11 Michigan (U.S. high 8,574 two days)

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,042,946 Monday (9,863 increase, seven days ago 8,300, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 5.0 percent of increase and overall 19.1 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 84,319 (2.8 percent).

Cases: 142,692,605 (658,325 increase, record 845,424 Jan. 8, seven days ago 591,231). India accounted for 41.6% percent of the daily deaths.

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 375,049 (1,607 increase, record 4,211). Cases `13,977,713 (34,642 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 212,466 (127 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,306,910 (1,308 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 178,793 (record 1,619 surpassing 1,501 mark Sunday). Cases 15,061,919 (record 273,810, surpassing 261,500 Sunday).

Europe: 2,738 new deaths, 96,205 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,274 (4 increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,390,783 (2,963 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 117,243 (316 increase, record 993). Cases 8,864 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 105,928 (346 increase, record 635). Cases 4,710,690 (8,589 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 101,180 (447 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,296,222 (6,696 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 80,774 (183 increase, record 1,244. Cases 13,417 increase, record 32,546 Wednesday.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 77,102 (40 increase, no data since Friday, record 996). Cases 6,898, no data since Friday, record 44,357.

Also, No. 13 Poland: Deaths 62,133 (101 increase, record 954 Thursday). Cases 7,283 increase, record 37,596. No. 18 Ukraine: Deaths 40,000 (214 increase, record 481). Cases (6,506 increase, record 20,341)

Others

No. 16 South Africa: 53,757 deaths (21 increase, record 839. Cases 744 increase, record 21,980.

No. 25 Canada: Deaths 23,667 (44 increase, record 257). Cases 7,591 increase, record 11,383.

No. 41 Japan: Deaths 9,692 (30 increase, record 120). Cases: 2,907 increase, record 7,882.

No. 57: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 10 increase Tuesday.

No. 85 South Korea: Deaths 1,802 (1 increase Tuesday, record 40). Cases: 549 increase, record 1,241.

