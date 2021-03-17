State's deaths rise by 55 day after 101; cases' 4,599 vs. 4,791

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths increased by 55, one day after 101, as cases rose by 4,599 compared with 2,491 Tuesday, the Florida Health Department announced Wednesday afternoon.

Of the increased deaths, 18 were people 85 and older and long-term facilities had a decrease of 1 in a data reduction

Palm Beach County's deaths rose by 10 as the Treasure Coast had a net increase of 1: St. Lucie increasing by 2, Martin decreasing by 2 in data reduction and Indian River up by 1. Okeechobee didn't go up for the ninth day in a row.

California and Texas posted triple-digit deaths increases Wednesday. Increased U.S. deaths: 1,173. Increased cases: 58,480.

Tests reported from labs Monday were 101,330, one day after 91,526 and 33,466 on Feb. 28, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 5.57 percent, one day after 5.81, five days after 4.88, the second time under 5 percent since Oct. 28 and lowest since 4.7 Oct. 24, after 4.9 March 5, two-week high of a 6.11 two days ago and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.31 percent, one day 6.36, three days after a two-week high of 6.7 and on March 5 it was 4.5, the first time under 5 percent since 4.61 on Nov. 5 and the lowest since 2.7 on Oct. 23.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 7.16 percent one day 7.74, two days after a two-week high of 8.91 percent, five days after 6.34, the lowest since 5.95 on Oct. 24, and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 1,989,024, including 126,729 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York, No. 5 Illinois and No. 6 Georgia also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

Cases passed 1.9 million on Saturday, Feb. 27, taking 16 days to climb 100,000 from 1.8 million on Feb. 11 after 11 days to rise past 1.7 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 377 days, the death toll has reached 32,504, an average of 86 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 33,120, which rose by 4 to 616.

Residents' deaths passed 32,000 Thursday, taking nine days to surpass 31,000 residents after eight days to increase at least 1,000 from 30,000,. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Until Sunday's deaths increase of 30, last Wednesday's rise of 59 was the fewest since 58 on Nov. 29. On Thursday they rose by 92, then 105 Friday, 80 Saturday.

Before the increase of 98 on Saturday, March 6, the last time deaths were under 100 was 93 on Feb. 21, which was the lowest since 77 on Dec. 27.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County rose to 2,586 from 2,576 after 7 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade rose by 11 to 5,688 and Broward is third at 2,569 with 11 more.

St. Lucie rose to 562 from 560, Martin from 562 to 560, Indian River from 273 to 274 and Okeechobee at 83 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,567 (1 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,522 (2 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,248 (1 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,203 (1 decrease), No. 8 Orange 1,150 (1 increase) and No. 9 Lee 905 (1 increase).

With a net increase of 33 deaths in South Florida of the 55 state total, which is 60.0 percent one day after 28.7 percent, there are 12,066, which is 37.1 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 556, an average of 79.0 and 1.7 percent, compared with 681 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 58 over seven days for 2.3 percent. The U.S. figure is 1.4 percent with the world at 2.3 percent.

The number of new cases were 4,727, which is different than the 4,599 increase because of an update from previous days.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

Monday's 2,826 increased cases were the second fewest since 2,331 on Oct. 31. On March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. One Monday ago: 3,312. Feb. 15: 3,615.On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.

The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 26.6 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 961 compared with 1,273 the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 374 one day after 293 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 603, St. Lucie 48, Martin 29, Indian River 22 and Okeechobee 7. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 429,834 and Broward is second at 205,473, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 32,438 for an average of 4,634 at 1.7 percent. The previous week the increase was 33,472 for an average of 4,782. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,207 per day in 382 days.

Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.0 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.3 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is eighth at 144.6 with New York City No. 1 at 296.4 (separate from rest of state, which is 202.5), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 125 on Feb. 16.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 202 compared with 236 one day ago. The state reported Wednesday there are currently 3,007 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 45. On Saturday it went below 3,000 for the first time since 2,902 on Nov. 9. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is third in total tests at 23,000,420 behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York, and ahead of No. 4 Texas and No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 5.86 percent (day ago 5.93, two-week high 6.36 March 7, two-week low 5.44 March 5). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 5.62 percent (day ago 6.34, two days ago two-week high 7.15, two-week low 5.34 seven days ago).

St. Lucie: 5.59 percent (day ago 5.69, two-week low 5.72 five days ago, two-week high 9.89 six days ago). Martin: 5.44 percent (day ago 4.03, two-week low 2.3 March 5, two-week high 6.72March 4). Indian River: 3.94 percent (one day ago two-week high 5.41, two-week low 2.67 March 5,). Okeechobee: two-week high 11.67 on 53 negative tests (day ago 5.26 on 54 negative tests, 0 on 40 negative tests March 6).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,515 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,664, world 345.3. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,542 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,707. Six months ago New York was 17.0 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was confirmed one week ago Friday. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The 5-14 class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 40 deaths in the 15-24 class, which didn't change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 174 (1 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent, cases 7 percent.

85 and older: 10,292 (18 increase)

Infant to 4: 39,189 cases (121 increase), 545 hospitalized at one time (1 increase). Ages 5-14: 122,333 cases (380 increase), 528 hospitalized at one time (no change).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,400,5489 of the 1,952,321 residents' cases. Fatalities: 1,941 (no increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,658,204 cases. Fatalities 5,413 (10 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

No. 1 West Palm Beach 30,469 (97 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 21,085 (76 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 18,116 (42 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 12,064 (35 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,394 (27 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 15,274 (33 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,681 (24 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 8,711 (22 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 916 (no change) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,121 (3 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 82,786 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 81,563. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,333 (15 increase). Martin 721 (2 increase), St. Lucie 1,578 (3 increase), Indian River 793 (no change), Okeechobee 389 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-four percent of the deaths, 10,903 are residents and staff of long-term care (1 decrease in data reduction). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,047 (3 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 996 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 538,087 Wednesday (1,173 increase, seven days ago 1,554. Six states reported at least 50 more deaths with two for more one day day of data. One week increase: 8,613 (1.6 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 55,571 (U.S.-high 295 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 49,171 (61 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 45,879 (179 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 24,689 (37 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 38 increase, No. 7 Illinois 17, No. 8 Georgia 69, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Michigan 0.

Also with at least 50: No. 17 Virginia 50. Also: No. 11 Massachusetts 44, No. 12 Arizona 12. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 7.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including West Virginia at 2,565.

Cases

Total 29,607,483 Wednesday (increase 58,480, seven days ago 57,939, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Seven states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,532,496 (2,441 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,731,270 (5,076 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,749,697 (U.S.-high 8,976 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,213,765 (1,655 increase, record 15,415).

Also at least 3,000: No. 10 New Jersey 3,590, No. 13 Michigan 3,164, No. 8 Pennsylvania 3,004

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,691,899 Wednesday (9,761 increase, seven days ago 10,128. The U.S. represented 13.2percent of increase and overall 20.5 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 60,061 (2.3 percent).

Cases: 121,810,554 (535,375 increase, record 844,743 Jan. 8, seven days ago 471,492).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 284,775 (record 2,375 increase, past record 2,349 March 10). Cases `11,693,838 (84,237 increase, record 87,134).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 195,908 (789 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,175,462 (6,455 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 159,044 (188 increase, most since, Jan. 15 record 1,283). Cases 11,438,734 (29,903 increase, most since Dec. 13, record 97,859).

Europe: 3,558 new deaths, 206,486 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 125,831 (141 increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,274,579 (5,758 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 103,432 (431 increase, record 993). Cases 23,059 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 93,364 (427 increase, record 635). Cases 4,418,436 (8,998 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 91,437 (267 increase, most since Nov., 8, record 1,437). Cases 38,501 increase, record 86,852.

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 74,677 (246 increase, record 1,244. Cases 16,094 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 72,793 (228 increase, record 996). Cases 6,092, record 44,357.

Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 48,032 (453 increase, record 674). Cases 25,052 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 14 South Africa: 51,634 deaths (74increase, record 839. Cases 1,531 increase, record 21,980.

No. 22 Canada: Deaths 22,554 (35 increase (104 increase, record 257). Cases 3,371 increase, record 11,383.

No. 40 Japan: Deaths 8,745 (43 increase, record 120). Cases: 1,535 increase, record 7,882.

No. 53: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 6 increase Thursday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,688 (2 increase Thursday, record 40). Cases: 445 increase, record 1,241.

