WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 37, one day after 29 that tied for the least since Nov. 15, as cases increased by 2,862, the third time under 3,000, which was also four months ago and one day after 3,987, the Florida Health Department announced Monday afternoon.

Of the increased deaths, which was the sixth day in a row under triple digits, 12 were people 85 and older and 5 in long-term facilities.

Palm Beach County's deaths rose by 2 as the Treasure Coast had a net increase of 1: in Indian River. Okeechobee didn't go up for the 14th day in a row and Martin for four.

Only California had triple-digit deaths increases Monday. Increased U.S. deaths Monday: 593, one day after 433, the lowest since 395 Oct. 12 though 14 states didn't report data. Increased cases: 50,584, one day after 33,645, fewest since 33,255 Sept. 28.

Tests reported from labs Sunday were 52,893, one day after 76,127 and 33,466 on Feb. 28, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was a two-week high of 6.28 percent, one day after 6.14, three days after 4.86 and lowest since 4.7 Oct. 24, and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.28 percent, one day after 6.14, seven days after a two-week high of 6.73.

The state's total daily positivity rate was a two-week high of 9.11 percent, one day after 8.34, four days after 6.17 the lowest since 5.95 on Oct. 24 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 2,011,211 including 128,321 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York, No. 5 Illinois, No. 6 Georgia and No. 6 Ohio also reporting more than 1 million. Ohio passed the milestone Monday. California leads with more than 3 million.

Cases passed 2 million Saturday, taking 21 days from 1.9 million 16 days to climb 100,000 from 1.8 million on Feb. 11,11 days to rise past 1.7 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 382 days, the death toll has reached 32,779, an average of 86 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 33,408, which rose by 2 to 629.

Residents' deaths passed 32,000 one week ago Thursday, taking nine days to surpass 31,000 residents after eight days to increase at least 1,000 from 30,000,. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths rose by 93 one Monday ago.

Sunday's increase ties for the lowest since 29 on Nov. 15. The last lowest was 21 on Nov. 8.

Until the previous Sunday's deaths increase of 30, the rise of 59 one week ago Wednesday was the fewest since 58 on Nov. 29.

Before the increase of 98 on Saturday, March 6, the last time deaths were under 100 was 93 on Feb. 21, which was the lowest since 77 on Dec. 27.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County increaswed to 2,598 from 2,596 after none the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade rose by 3 to 5,728 and Broward is third at 2,597 with 2 more.

St. Lucie remained at 567, Martin at 299, Indian River from 276 to 277 and Okeechobee at 83 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,582 (4 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,526 (2 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,281 (6 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,220 (2 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,169 (8 increase) and No. 9 Lee 907 (1 increase).

With a net increase of 8 deaths in South Florida of the 37 state total, which is 21.6 percent, there are 12,151, which is 37.1 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 431, an average of 62 and 1.3 percent, compared with 584 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 29 over seven days for 1.1 percent. The U.S. figure is 1.3 percent with the world at 2.3 percent.

The number of new cases were 2,979, which is different than the 2,862 increase because of an update from previous days.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

The previous Monday's 2,826 increased cases were the second fewest since 2,331 on Oct. 31. On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. Two Mondays ago: 3,312 and Monday, Feb. 15: 3,615. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.

The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 27.4 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 783 with 900 new cases compared with 961 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 167 one day after 324 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 366, St. Lucie 21, Martin 9, Indian River 15 and Okeechobee 2. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 435,135 and Broward is second at 208,462, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 31,577 for an average of 4,511 at 1.6 percent. The previous week the increase was 31,247 for an average of 4,464. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,197 per day in 387 days.

Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.0 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.4 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is 10th at 143.8 with New Jersey No. 1 at 313.7, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 104 each on Feb. 21 and 22.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 57 compared with 65 one day ago. The state reported Monday there are currently 2,896 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is an increase of of 730. Nine days ago it went below 3,000 for the first time since 2,902 on Nov. 9. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is third in total tests at 23,357,150 behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York, and ahead of No. 4 Texas and No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 6.42 percent (day go 6.55, four days after two-week high 9.22, two-week low 5.59 March 11). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 6.95 percent (day ago 6.29, two-week high 7.21 seven days ago, two-week low 5.3 March 9).

St. Lucie: 6.01 percent (day ago 6.0, two-week low 5.33 two days ago, two-week high 9.83 March 10). Martin: 5.5 percent (day ago 4.49, two-week low 2.32 March 12, two-week high 5.83 March 10). Indian River: 7.54 percent (day ago 5.78, two-week high 5.44 six days ago, two-week low 2.93 March 13). Okeechobee: 9.38 percent on 29 negative tests (day ago two-week high 14.58 on 41 tests, two-week low 1.37 on 289 tests four days ago).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,527 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,680, world 350.9. New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,556 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,722. Six months ago New York was 17.0 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was reported recently. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The 5-14 class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 40 deaths in the 15-24 class, which didn't change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 176 (1 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent, cases 7 percent.

85 and older: 10,365 (12 increase)

Infant to 4: 39,793 cases (75 increase), 549 hospitalized at one time (no change). Ages 5-14: 124,234 cases (248 increase), 532 hospitalized at one time (no change).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,417,397 of the 1,974,051 residents' cases. Fatalities: 1,969 (7 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,677,889 cases. Fatalities 5,476 (9 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

No. 1 West Palm Beach 30,812 (28 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 21,394 (34 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 18,333 (28 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 12,236 (17 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,514 (14 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 15,435 (23 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,730 (7 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 8,781 (12 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 923 (1 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,170(3 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 83,503 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 82,348. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,396 (10 increase). Martin 728 (1 increase), St. Lucie 1,600 (3 increase), Indian River 795 (no change), Okeechobee 395 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-three percent of the deaths, 10,945 are residents and staff of long-term care (5 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,048 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 996 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 542,949 Monday (593 increase, one day after 433, lowest since 395 Oct. 12, seven days ago 743. Three states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 6,851 (1.3 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 56,545 (U.S.-high 427 increase but Hopkins increase previously included totals from some counties, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 49,443 (17 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 46,478 (65 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 24,789 (1 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 28 increase, No. 7 Illinois 20, No. 8 Georgia 26, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Michigan 10 (two days).

Also with at least 50: No. 27 Kentucky 61 (50 from audit). Also: No. 11 Massachusetts 27, No. 12 Arizona 0. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 9 increase (three days)

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including West Virginia at 2,612.

Cases

Total 29,869,514 Monday (50,584 increase, day after 33,645 , fewest since 33,255 Sept. 28, seven days ago 56,649, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Six states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,547,278 (2,000 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,747,693 (2,532 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,787,677 (U.S.-high 6,361 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,223,083 (1,220 increase, record 15,415).

Also at least 3,000: No. 13 Michigan 4,801 (two days), No. 12 Tennessee 3,024 (three days).

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,735,175 Monday (7,123 increase, one day after 6,188, fewest since 5,886 Nov. 2, seven days ago 6,784. The U.S. represented 9.1 percent of increase and overall 20.3 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 62,114 (2.3 percent).

Cases: 124,302,974 (407,529 increase, record 844,743 Jan. 8, seven days ago 341,128).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 295,425 (1,310increase, record 2,736 Wednesday). Cases `12,047,526 (49,293 increase, record 90,830 Wednesday).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 198,036 (209 increase Sunday, record 1,803). Cases 2,1197,772 (2,133 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 159,967 (212 increase, most since Jan. 9, record 1,283). Cases 11,646,081 (46,951, most since Nov. 7, record 97,859).

Europe: 2,697 new deaths, 134,894 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 126,172 (17 increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,301,925 (5,342 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 1045,328 (386 increase, record 993). Cases 13,846 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 95,392 (361 increase, record 635). Cases 4,466,153 (9,284 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 92,621 (343 increase, record 1,437). Cases 15,792 increase, record 86,852.

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 75,418 (148 increase, record 1,244. Cases 8,251 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 73,543 (159 increase, no data since Thursday, record 996). Cases 4,420 in (no data since Thursday), record 44,357.

Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 49,365 (65 increase, record 674). Cases 14,578 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 14 South Africa: 52,196 deaths (85 increase, record 839. Cases 599 increase, record 21,980.

No. 22 Canada: Deaths 22,716 (40 increase, record 257). Cases 4,934 increase, record 11,383.

No. 39 Japan: Deaths 8,882 (33 increase, record 120). Cases: 822 increase, record 7,882.

No. 53: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 9 increase Tuesday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,704 (7 increase Tuesday, record 40). Cases: 346 increase, record 1,241.

