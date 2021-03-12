State's deaths rise by 105 day after 92, cases' increase 5,214 vs. 5,065

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 105, one day after 92 and the first time since Tuesday in triple digits, as cases rose by 5,214 after 5,065 Thursday, the Florida Health Department announced Friday afternoon. Also, Florida's daily first-time positivty rate dropped below the 5 percent threshold and Palm Beach County was a little higher above 5.

Palm Beach County's deaths rose by 10 as St. Lucie went up by 2, Martin remained the same and Indian River by 4. Okeechobee also didn't go up for the fourth day in a row.

Five states reported triple-digit deaths increases Friday with two for more than a day of data. Increased U.S. deaths: 1,798 after 719 Monday, 669 Sunday, first time since Feb. 15 under four digits. Increased cases: 61,204 after 41,022 Sunday, the lowest since 39,428 Oct. 5.

Tests reported from labs Wednesday were 125,748, one day after 120,404 and after 33,464 on Feb. 28, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 4.88 percent, the second time under 5 percent since Oct. 28 and lowest since 4.7 Oct. 24, six days after 4.9, two-week high of a 6.5 March 2 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.12 percent, one day after 5.01, six days after 4.48 percent, the first time under 5 percent since 4.61 on Nov. 5 and the lowest since 2.7 on Oct. 23, a two-week high of 6.95 Feb. 28 and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 6.34 percent, the lowest since 5.95 on Oct. 24, one day after 6.52, two-week high of 9.84 Feb. 27 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 1,967,865, including 125,085 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York, No. 5 Illinois and No. 6 Georgia also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

Cases passed 1.9 million one week ago Saturday, taking 16 days to climb 100,000 from 1.8 million on Feb. 11 after 11 days to rise past 1.7 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 372 days, the death toll has reached 32,145, an average of 86 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 32,744, which remained at 599.

Residents' deaths passed 32,000 Thursday, taking nine days to surpass 31,000 residents after eight days to increase at least 1,000 from 30,000,. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Wednesday's increase of 59 was the fewest since 58 on Nov. 29 and the lowest from non-weekend data since 41 on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Deaths increased by 63 on Sunday.

On Tuesday they went up by 125, the last time in triple digits.

Before Saturday's increase of 98, the last time deaths were under 100 was 93 on Feb. 21, which was the lowest since 77 on Dec. 27.

One Friday ago, deaths rose by 135.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County rose to 2,545 from 2,535 after 7 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade rose by 19 to 5,638 and Broward is third at 2,533 with 13 more.

St. Lucie increased to 555, Martin stayed at 293, Indian River rose to 272 and Okeechobee was still 83 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,551 (3 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,487 (6 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,234 (1 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,191 (no change), No. 8 Orange 1,139 (1 increase) and No. 9 Lee 899 (no change).

With a net increase of 48 deaths in South Florida of the 105 state total, which is 45.6 percent one day after 16.3, there are 11,919, which is 37.1 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 623, an average of 87 and 2.0 percent, compared with 898 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 35 over seven days for 1.4 percent. The U.S. figure is 1.8 percent with the world at 2.3 percent.

The number of new cases were 5214, which is different than the 5,144 increase because of an update from previous days.

Last Friday the increase was 5,975.

On Monday, Marc h 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12.

This past Monday they rose by 3,312, only the second time in four months under 4,000.

The increase of 3,615 on Monday, Feb. 15 then was the lowest since Oct. 31's 2,331. On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

Seven times cases have been under 5,000 since mid-November, including back-to-back days Tuesday and Wednesday.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.

The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.

A total of 22.8percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,189 compared with 1,093 the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 499 one day after 406 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 653, St. Lucie 70, Martin 37, Indian River 27 and Okeechobee 7. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 424,903 and Broward is second at 202,622, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 31,658 for an average of 4,523 at 1.6 percent. The previous week the increase was 37,984 for an average of 5,246. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,220 per day in 377 days.

Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.0 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.2 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 28th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is sixth at 147.9 with Missouri 1,387.4 (began adding probable ones) and New York City No. 2 at 314.7 (separate from rest of state, which is 205.2 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 134 on Feb. 12.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 243 compared with 199 one day ago. The state reported Friday there are currently 3,116 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 54 and among the lowest since mid-November. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is third in total tests T 22,546,645 behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York and ahead of No. 4 Texas and No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 5.74 percent (day ago 5.84, two-week high 8.89 March 2, two-week low 4.9 March 1). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 5.71 percent (day ago 6.01, two-week low 5.32 two days ago, two-week high 6.96 five days ago).

St. Lucie: two-week low 5.63 percent (day ago 10.04, two week high 10.8 March 2). Martin: 5.06 percent (day ago 6.09, six days ago two-week low 2.31, two-week high 7.32 Feb. 28). Indian River: 4.69 percent (day ago 5.14, two-week low 2.65 six days ago, two-week high 5.99 Feb. 27). Okeechobee: 5.13 percent on 111 negative tests (day ago 4.74 on 181 negative tests, 0 on 40 negative tests five days ago, two-week high 11.11 on 64 negative tests six days ago).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.9 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,498 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,648, world 340.1. New York, which represents 9.2 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,520 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,686. Six months ago New York was 17.5 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was confirmed one week ago Friday. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The 5-14 class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths in the 15-24 class. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 170 (2 increase).

55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent (-0.1), cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent (-0.1), cases 7 percent.

85 and older: 10,194 (38 increase)

Infant to 4: 38,625 cases (132 increase), 539 hospitalized at one time (2 decrease). Ages 5-14: 120,451 cases (481 increase), 526 hospitalized at one time (1 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,384,685 of the 1,931,613 residents' cases. Fatalities: 1,921 (16 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,639,586 cases. Fatalities 5,348 (19 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

No. 1 West Palm Beach 30,110 (104 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 20,756 (85 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 17,867(51 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 11,889 (42increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,285 (36 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 15,086 (47 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,610 (21 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 8,629 (24 decrease) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 910 (no change) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,088 (18 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 82,006 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 80,632. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,278 (29 increase). Martin 719 (1 increase), St. Lucie 1,551 (6 increase), Indian River 790 (1 increase), Okeechobee 387 (2 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-four percent of the deaths, 10,839 are residents and staff of long-term care (23 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,038 (6 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 994 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 532,590 Friday (1,798 increase, record 4,465 Jan. 12, seven days ago 1,762. Eight states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 10,010 (1.9 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 54,878 (U.S. high 288 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 48,757 (67 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 45,318 (212 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 24,530 (40 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 40increase, No. 7 Illinois 39, No. 47 Georgia 59, No. 9 Ohio 209 (three days), No. 10 Michigan 7.

Also with at least 50: No. 36 West Virginia 173 (163 older ones), No. 17 Virginia 59 (going through old death certificates), No. 12 Arizona 55, No. 11 Massachusetts 29. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 16 after 7 late Thursday.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including West Virginia at 2,511.

Cases

Total 29,346,205 Friday (increase 61,204, seven days ago 66,403, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Seven states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,520,333 (3,471 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,710,849 (6,505 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,715,863 (U.S.-high 9,299 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,206,172 (1,763 increase, record 15,415).

Also at least 3,000: No. 11 New Jersey 3,544, No. 8 Pennsylvania 3,074

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,651,007 Friday (9,450 increase, record 17,625 Jan. 20, seven days ago 9.829). The U.S. represented 15.9 percent of increase and overall 20.6 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 59,034 (2.3 percent).

Cases: 119,597,651 (488,803 increase, record 844,743 Jan. 8, seven days ago 454,202).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 275,296 (2,152, record 2,349 Wednesday). Cases `11,368,316 (84,047increase, record 87,134).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 193,851 (709 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,157,771 (6,743 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 158,306 (117 increase, record 1,283). Cases 11,308,846 (23,285 increase, record 97,859).

Europe: 3,254 new deaths, 184,283 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 125,343 (175 increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,248,286 (6,609 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 101,564 (380 increase, record 993). Cases 26,824 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 91,220 (486 increase, record 635). Cases 4,370,617 (9,794 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 90,146 (254 increase, record 1,437). Cases 25,229 increase, record 86,852.

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 73,790 (230 increase, record 1,244. Cases 12,786 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 72,258 (173 increase, record 996). Cases 5,348, record 44,357.

Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 46,724 (351 increase, record 674). Cases 18,775 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 14 South Africa: 51,170 deaths (69 increase, record 839. Cases 1,225 increase, record 21,980.

No. 21 Canada: Deaths 22,404 (33 increase, record 257). Cases 3,476 increase, record 11,383.

No. 40 Japan: Deaths 8,535 (58 increase, record 120). Cases: 1,271 increase, record 7,882.

No. 53: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 7 increase Saturday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,667 (5 increase Saturday, record 40). Cases: 490 increase, record 1,241.

