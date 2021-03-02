State's deaths pass 31,000 residents with 136 increase; cases spike 7,179 after 1,700 day before

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus deaths of residents passed 31,000 four days before the first-year anniversary of the first two fatalities announced with an increase of 136 one day after 147, as cases surged by 7,179 compared with 1,700 Monday, the Florida Department of Health announced Tuesday afternoon. Also, total daily tests more than quadrupled and positivity rates dropped.

Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 6 with 4 on Treasure Coast, which was 3 in St. Lucie and 1 in Indian River, and zero in Okeechobee.

Florida, California and Texas were the only states to post triple-digit deaths increases Tuesday (plus Virginia with data review) with fatalities in the U.S. rising by 1,927. Increased cases: 55,071.

Tests reported from labs Monday were 148,412 one day after 33,485, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9 and earlier 20,987 on Sept. 27, and a record 262,798 Jan. 29. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 5.69 percent, one day after 6.3, four days after 5.19, the least since 4.91 Oct. 28, and two-week high of a 6.88 Feb. 21 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.21 percent, the lowest since 4.61 on Nov. 5, the last time under 5 percent, one day after 6.96, a two-week high of 7.82 Feb. 16 and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 7.6 percent, two days after 8.75, four days after 6.76, the lowest since 5.95 on Oct. 24, and a two-week high of 9.63 Feb. 21 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.

Florida's cases reached 1,918,100, including 121,226 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York, No. 5 Illinois and No. 6 Georgia also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

Cases passed 1.9 million on Saturday, taking 16 days to climb 100,000 from 1.8 million on Feb. 11 after 11 days to rise past 1.7 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 362 days, the death toll has reached 31,135, an average of 86 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 31,696 which increased by 4 to 561.

It took eight days for deaths to increase at least 1,000 from 30,000, with it six days after 29,000 and seven days after 28,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

One Tuesday ago, deaths rose by 148.

One Sunday ago, they increased by 93, was the fewest since 77 on Dec. 27.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County rose to 2,486 after 23 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 32to 5,481 and Broward is third at 2,408 with 9 more.

St. Lucie rose to 550, Martin stayed at 284, Indian River rose 262 and Okeechobee remained at 78 with its first two fatalities on July 25. Martin and Indian River haven't risen for three days.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,518 (14 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,456 (5 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,182 (6 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,150 (10 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,106 (2 increase) and No. 9 Lee 877 (5 increase).

With a net increase of 51 deaths in South Florida of the 136 state total, which is 37.5 percent, there are 11,549, which is 37.1 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 922, an average of 132 and 3.1 percent, compared with 1.059 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 72 over seven days for 3.0percent. The U.S. figure is 2.8 percent with the world at 2.5 percent.

The number of new cases were 7,179, which is different than the 7,075 increase because of an update from previous days.

Last Tuesday cases rose by 5,610.

On Monday, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12.

The increase of 3,615 on Monday, Feb. 15 then was the lowest since Oct. 31's 2,331. On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.

The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.

A total of 27.2 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,956 compared with 235 the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 358 one day after 133 and after a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 897, St. Lucie 64 Martin 31, Indian River 41 and Okeechobee 7. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 412,908 and Broward is second at 196,114, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 39,567 for an average of 5,652 at 2.1 percent. The previous week the increase was 41,248 for an average of 5,893. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, which was 366 days ago, is 5,241 per day.

Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.0 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 8.9 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in ninth at 24.7 with New York City No. 1 at 48.6 (separate from rest of state, which is 31.4) according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 167 each on Feb. 3 and 4.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 305 compared with 87 one day ago. The state reported Tuesday there are currently 3,675 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 11. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.

TESTING

Florida has reported 21,784,686 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth, according to Worldometers.info. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates :

Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 percent Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 also on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: two-week low 4.87 percent (day ago 7.73, two-week high 8.02 two days ago). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 6.1 percent (day ago 6.26 two-week low 5.92 five days ago, two-week high 7.49 Feb. 20).

St. Lucie: 6.24 percent (day ago 10.18, two-week low 5.73 four days ago, two-week high 11.23 Feb. 16). Martin: 4.71 percent (day ago 6.17, two-week high 8.86 seven days ago, two-week low 4.30Feb. 20). Indian River: two-week low 3.01 percent (day ago 5.59, two-week high 9.79 Feb. 20). Okeechobee: 6.03 percent on 109 negative tests (day ago 7.69 on 24 negative tests, two-week low 3.51 on 220 negative tests two days ago, two-week high 13.73 on 88 negative tests five days ago).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.2.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,450 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,593, world 328.4. New York, which represents 9.3 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,469 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,626. Six months ago New York was 17.6 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths in the 15-24 class with no change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 159 (no change).

55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent, cases 7 percent.

85 and older: 9,909 (24 increase)

Infant to 4: 37,221 cases (205 increase), 526 hospitalized at one time (2 increase). Ages 5-14: 115,835 cases (801 increase), 494 hospitalized at one time (3 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,347,874 of the 1,882,865 residents' cases. Fatalities: 1,843 (14 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,596,269 cases. Fatalities 5,151 (37 increase, 0.32 percent).

CITIES

No. 1 West Palm Beach 29,233 (78 increase. No. 2 Boca Raton 20,016 (54 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 17,393 (47 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 11,560 (42 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,004 (33 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 14,577 (37 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,398 (26 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 8,457 (29 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 888 (1 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with4,964 (10 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 79,731 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 78,212. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,132 (11 increase). Martin 702 (3 increase), St. Lucie 1,493 (8 increase), Indian River 653 (3 increase), Okeechobee 375 (4 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-four percent of the deaths, 10,631 are residents and staff of long-term care (37 increase. Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,020 (2 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 988 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, which is one year ago, the national toll has risen to 516,581 Tuesday (1,924 increase, seven days ago 2,345, record 4,401). Nine states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 13,902 (2.8 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 52,497 (U.S.-high 303 increase, four days after U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 47,818 (99 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 43,266 (271 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 24,100 (74 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 48 increase, No. 7 Illinois 47, No. 7 Georgia 61, No. 8 Ohio minus 596 (removed ones not listed as cause on death certificate; earlier had added 4,000 in data review), No. 10 Michigan 24.

Also with at least 50: No. 19 Virginia 160 (going through death certificates); No. 12 Arizona 81, No. 33 Oklahoma 56. Also: No. 11 Massachusetts 26.No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 19.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including West Virginia at 2,301.

Cases

Total 28,718,025 Tuesday (increase 55,071, seven days ago 71,436, record 300,282). Six states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,481,611 (2,533 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,655,592 (U.S.-high 9,846 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,642,480 (5,800 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,189,416 (1,577 increase, record 15,415).

Also at least 3,000: None.

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,559,672 Tuesday (9,490 increase, record 17,598 Jan. 20, seven days ago 10,336). The U.S. represented 21.0 percent of increased and overall 20.7 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 62,612 (2.5 percent).

Cases: 115,294,604 (371,929 increase, record 845,696 Jan. 8, seven days ago 379,687).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 257,562 (record 1,726, past mark 1,582 Thursday). Cases 10,647,845 (58,237 increase, record 87,134).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 187,187 (1,035 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,097,194 (7,913 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 157,248 (91 increase, record 1,283). Cases 11,124,527 (12,286 increase, record 97,859).

Europe: 3,392 new deaths, 132,505 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 123,296 (343 increase, record 1,725). Cases 4,188,400 (6,391 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 98,288 (343 increase, record 993). Cases 17,0983 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 France: Deaths 87,220 (330 increase, record 1,437). Cases 22,857 increase, record 86,852.

No. 8 Russia: Deaths 86,896 (441 increase, record 635). Cases 4,268,215 (10,565 increase, record 29,935).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 71,325(401 increase, record 1,244. Cases 6,485increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 69,801 (192 increase, record 996). Cases 6,484, record 44,357.

Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 44,008 (216 increase, record 674). Cases 7,937 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 14 South Africa: 50,271 deaths (194 increase, record 839. Cases 856 increase, record 21,980.

No. 21 Canada: Deaths 22,045 (28 increase, record 257). Cases 2,714 increase, record 11,383.

No. 41 Japan: Deaths 8,026 (65 increase, record 120). Cases: 888 increase, record 7,882.

No. 52: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 10 increase Wednesday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,612 (6 increase Wednesday). Cases: 444 increase, record 1,241.

