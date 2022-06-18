State's coronavirus new weekly cases nearly same as last week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Coronavirus cases in Florida have stabilized and were 78 fewer than a week ago though they are among the most since mid February. And other key statistics are still surging with the first-time positivty rate up less than a percentage point in one week but 3.5 times the target 5%, deaths almost double in two weeks and hospitalizations 10.7% higher in one week and the most since late February.

The state are a small fraction of the peak in January during the Omicron subvariant.

The Florida State Health Department published its seventh bi-weekly data Friday after switching to weekly reports from daily ones on June 4. The bi-weekly reports generally include data only for the past week though the state's new cases and positivity rates show both weeks.

Deaths: 74,590, which is an increase of 506 for two weeks (253 weekly), compared with 260 two weeks ago and 230 six weeks, 1,167 12 weeks ago. When the state was on weekly reports, it was 288 on Jan. 7, 162 Dec. 31 and 122 Dec. 24. Early in the pandemic the lowest weekly deaths figure was 144 on March 27. Using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, cases rose 237 in one week seven days after 164. The daily record was 435 occurring on Aug. 27.

The number of deaths among those under 16 rose by 1 to 46 with 56,658 among those 65 and older, a rise of 417 (8.24% of total increase).

Florida, which passed the 70,000 milestone Feb. 28, is third behind California at 91,240 and Texas at 86,954. California reported the second most deaths in the past week at 215 followed by New York 155. Florida is 18th in deaths per million at 3,396 with Mississippi No. 1 at 4,197, Arizona second at 4,177 and Alabama 4,017.

The state doesn't break deaths down by county but the CDC posts weekly totals with Palm Beach 19, Broward 10, Miami-Dade 29 and under 10 for Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee.

Cases: 6,345,662, which includes 74,323 new ones in the past week, 74,401 one week ago, 71,710 two weeks ago, 66,816 three weeks ago, 8,040 March18, which is the lowest since the weekly reports began. The last time the weekly figure was this high: 102,953 the week ending Feb. 11. Infections also rose 149,758 (74,879) for two weeks two weeks after 137.757. Thirteen weeks ago the weekly gain of 10,211 was lowest since a two-week stretch last year, 8,892 Nov. 26 and 9,891Nov. 19 before the omicron surge. New cases and increases are different because of revisions.

The seven-day rolling daily average is 10,617 with11,064 June 8, the most since 12,359 Feb. 12. The figure 1,127 is March 22 is the lowest since 1,106 June 8, 2020. The record: 65,275 Jan. 11 (456,946 in a week). On Friday, 12,030 cases were posted with 13,371 Wednesday, the most since 14,015 June 3 with 12,769 Thursday. One week ago is was 11,928. The daily record: 76,609 Jan. 8.

Florida ranks third in the past week for cases behind California with 121,961 but ahead of Texas with 48,137 and New York 36,013. Florida is seventh in cases per million with 296,930 with Rhode Island No. 1 at 376,908. Overall Florida is third behind California with 8,989,279 (data is twice weekly) and Texas with 6,977,408, including 5,694 Friday. New York is fourth with 5,502,291, reporting 5,176 Friday.

Some counties reported fewer cases than two weeks ago. Folowing are the cases with the first number this week and the second two weeks ago: Palm Beach 4,630 vs. 5,129, St. Lucie 1,017 vs. 739, Martin 386 vs. 369, Indian River 386 vs. 369, Okeechobee 73 vs. 49, Broward 7,840 vs. 8,583, Miami-Dade 17,158 vs. 17,264.

Positivity rate: 17.2%, the most since 18.0% Feb. 4 with 16.5% a week ago, 16.2% two weeks ago, 14.9% three weeks ago, 13.4% four weeks ago, 9.0% five weeks ago, 1.9 % through March 18, the least since the state went to weekly reports. The record was 31.2% Jan. 7. The target rate is 5%.

Palm Beach County is at 17.4% (two weeks ago 17.1%), St. Lucie 13.8% (14.6% two weeks ago), Martin 15.7% (14.2% two weeks ago), Indian River 16.5% (15.2% two weeks ago), Okeechobee 11.8% (7.8% two weeks ago, Broward 15.7% (17.1% two weeks ago, Miami-Dade 18.0% (15.7% two weeks ago). Holmes is the only county under the target 5% at 4.5%. In the week of May 17-30, 2020, before testing ramped up, it was 0.62% one day for an weekly average of 2.82%.

Hospitalizations: 3,505 (5.93% capacity), which is the most since 3,574 (5.64%) on Feb. 24 compared with 3,129 week ago (5.4%) and 1,560 four weeks ago (2.68%). On April 11 there 892 April 11, the lowest since record-keeping began July 2020, according to Department of Health and Human Services the high. The record was 17,295 (2.35%) on Aug. 29 during the delta variant surge. Florida is first ahead of California at 3,202 (5.08%) and New York 2,243 (4.57%). In the U.S., beds occupied with coronavirus: 30,517 (4.04% with 30,053 (3.98%) one week ago and 19,090 (2.52%) six weeks ago. The record 160,113 (21.3%) Jan. 20.

Vaccinations: More than nine out of 10 adults have received at least one dose of a vaccine (91.5%), two weeks after 91.3% with 77.5% fully vaccinated and 43.7% a booster, according to CDC data through Thursday. Among children 5-11, 24% have been vaccinated with at least one dose. In the U.S., the one-shot rate is 89.5% of adults, two doses 76.8%. For boosters, 50.6% of adults and 69.9% 65 and older have received a dose with those only 50 and older eligible. A second booster is being administered to those 50 and older with the rate 23.% in Florida and 25.3, Every state has vaccinated at least 70% of adult population. The CDC is now capping the percentages at 95.

Tests: 364,542 in the past week (52,077 daily) compared with 55,709 daily most recently June 10 and record 278,719 Jan. 3. Florida is No. 1 in the nation with New York second at 304,494 but there is no data from California.

Transmission levels: All South Florida counties, except for Okeechobee, are in the highest of three COVID-19 community levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its weekly update posted Thursday. Those in “high” should consider wearing a mask indoors in public and taking additional precaution, according to the CDC. WPTV updates its coronavirus statistics page daily.

