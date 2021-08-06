State's coronavirus cases set daily record of 23,903; weekly up 21.4% to 134,566

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 21.4% in one week to 134,506, which is 19,215 daily and a daily record 23,903 most recently, as deaths rose by 50.6% to 616 in one week, which is 88 average daily, and 92 most recently. Also, the weekly first-time daily positivity rate surged to 18.9% one week after 18.1, according to the weekly report by the Florida Department of Health released Friday afternoon.

Also, the state hospitalizations hit a record 13,427 but the state's vaccination rate for adults getting at least one dose reached 70.2%, surpassing President Joe Biden's 70.0% goal to be reached by July 4. The U.S. is at 70.6%.

The new deaths include a 16-year-old with the total rising to eight in the state.

The two-week cases increase is 245,340.

Daily cases have exceeded 8,000 daily since July 15, 12,000 since July 21 and 16,000 since Saturday. Compared with the previous week's increases, deaths are up 207 and cases rose 23,732, which is 3,390 daily.

Florida is dominating the U.S. in the most weekly coronavirus statistics: twice as much as No. 2 Texas in cases and nearly double No. 2 Texas in deaths.

On June 4, Florida switched to weekly reports from daily -- the first state in the nation reporting any data every seven days. In addition, the state's dashboard was removed, as well as current hospitalization data. Michigan and Ohio, which are in the top 10 for most deaths, reports deaths only a few days per week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also receives data for cases and deaths more frequently. In Friday's CDC report, which is a day behind, deaths' increase was 199, the most since 218 Feb. 18, and cases were 22,783, which was a record. On Saturday, the CDC listed the increase of 21,683 cases, which was the record at the time.

Over seven days, Florida was No. 1 for deaths and cases.

The CDC lists the seven-day moving average of 18,933, with the previous record 17,568 over days days on Jan. 8.

According to data received by the CDC Thursday, U.S. deaths rose 500 with Florida at 3.98% and cases were up 120,173, with Florida accounting for 19.0%.

The first-time daily positivity rate was 7.8 four weeks ago. The state has considered 5.0% or less the ideal rate. The daily record was 23.38% on Dec. 28.

The state, which is the third most-populous, reported 39,694 residents have died from coronavirus, which is fourth in the nation and there are 2,725,450 cases, which ranks third.

California leads in both of these categories with 64,206 deaths and 3,899,158 cases. Texas is the only other state to surpass 3 million cases.

In the previous week deaths increased by 409, after 282, 231, 172, 213, 217, 290 and 280.

The new cases in the state over one week were 134,506, which is different than 134,751 increase because of revisions. In the previous week, there were 110,774.

The overall first-time positivity rate is 118.5%, up 0.7% in one week.

Deaths reached as high as 1,358 weekly (194 daily) on Aug. 3.

The state reports don't include nonresidents' deaths and cases.

The weekly reports don't list deaths for each county but include other data:

Palm Beach County: Cases: 170,682 residents (7,787 new). First-time positivity average in past week: 17.1%.

St. Lucie County: Cases: 33,627 resident (1,870 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 23.9%

Martin County: Cases: 15,040 residents (625 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 19.8%

Indian River County: Cases: 15,366 residents (955 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 18.7%

Okeechobee County: 4,780 residents (210 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 25.1%.

Broward County: 280,980 residents (12,590 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 15.9%.

Miami-Dade County: 562,190 residents (19,639 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 12.7%.

In other data, the state reported there are 8 deaths under 16 (increase of one) and 289,419 cases (270,056 previous week). At the other extreme, for 65 and older there are 31,805 deaths (32,186 previous week), which is 81.1% of total) and 364,390 cases (349,636 previous week), which is 13.4% of total.

The state's mortality rate (cases vs. deaths) was 1.5%, including 8.8% for 65 and older but less than 1% in younger ages except 1.8% for 60-64. It is 1.7% in the United States and 2.1% worldwide.

In deaths per million, Florida is 1,835 (26th in nation), U.S. 1,909, world 549.7. New York, which represents 8.8% of the deaths in the nation, has 2,791 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,998.

Florida's deaths are 6.4% of the total infections in the U.S. and 7.7% of the cases. The state comprises 6.5% of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, 2020, Florida's total has surged to 12.7% of the state's 21.48 million population, ninth in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is second at 590.6 with Louisiana No. 1 at 653.2 according to the CDC.

Florida is third in total tests at 33,500,756. Some people have taken more than one test.

In the past week, there were 487,208 test, which is 69,601. On Dec. 23 there were a record 150,587 tests.

Hospitalizations have been significantly increasing in Florida. Of the 58,905 beds available at 254 hospitals, a record13,427 are occupied with patients with coronavirus (23.16%) with the total beds in use 49,599 (84.2%), according to the Department of Health and Human Services. One week ago it was 9,699 occurpied with coronaviris (16.7%). On July 20, 4,262 beds had coronacvirus patients.

In state vaccination data from the CDC, 70.2% of Florida's population 18 and older has had at least one dose (12,105,202) and 59.3% fully vaccinated (10,221,046). President Joe Biden had set a nationwide goal of 70% vaccinated by July 4 with at least one dose by adults and the current figure is 70.4. Totally vaccinated is 60.9%.

Twenty-one states (last week 20) achieving the 70% standard are Vermont (87.1%), Hawaii (85.4%), Massachusetts (84.9%), Connecticut (82.6%), Maine (80.1%), New Jersey (80.1%), New Mexico (79.8%), Rhode Island (79.4%), Pennsylvania (79.1%), California (79.0%), Maryland (78.3%), Washington (77.6%), New York (76.3%), New Hampshire (75.8%), Illinois (75.4%), Virginia (74.3%), Delaware (73.3%), Colorado (72.7), Minnesota (72.4%), Oregon (72.4%), Florida 70.2. The worst percentage is Mississippi at 51.1%.

Also reaching the benchmark are Puerto Rico (78.7%), Guam (76.9%), District of Columbia (75.9%).

For those 12 and older in Florida, 67.9 had at least one dose (12,687,638) and the complete series is 56.7% (10,607,832). Only people 12 and older are allowed to receive the vaccine.

For the total population, the percentage is 59.1% (12,695,299) and the complete series is 49.4% (10,609,339).

