State's coronavirus cases rise 51% to 110,774 in week, deaths up 409

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 51.4% in one week to 110,774, which is 15,825 daily and an all-time daily high 20,683 most recently, as deaths rose by 409 in one week, which is 58 average daily. Also, the weekly first-time daily positivity rate surged to 18.1% one week after 17.3%, among the highest since the pandemic, according to the weekly report by the Florida Department of Health released Friday afternoon.

The two-week increase is 183,940 over three weeks.

Daily cases have exceeded 8,000 daily since July 15 and 12,000 since July 21. Compared with the previous week's increases, deaths are up 127 and cases rose 37,608, which is 5,373 daily. Until three weeks ago, the last time the weekly daily average of cases was above 6,000 was April.

Florida is dominating the U.S. in the most weekly coronavirus statistics: nearly twice much as No. 2 California in cases and more than 50% above No. 2 Texas in deaths.

On June 4, Florida switched to weekly reports from daily -- the first state in the nation reporting any data every seven days. In addition, the state's dashboard was removed, as well as current hospitalization data. Michigan and Ohio, which are in the top 10 for most deaths, reports deaths only a few days per week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also receives data for cases and deaths more frequently. Based on the CDC report from Friday, which is a day behind, the deaths' decrease was 56, and cases were 17,589, the third-most ever. Over seven days, Florida was No. 1 for deaths and cases.

The CDC lists the sven-day moving average of 14,757, with the record 17,568 on Jan. 8.

The previous top two daily increases for residents: 19,344 Jan. 7 and 19,136 Jan. 8.

According to data received by the CDC Thursday, U.S. deaths rose 397 at 14.1% and cases were up 86,058, with Florida accounting for 20.4%.

The first-time daily positivity rate was 7.8 in the past three weeks. The state has considered 5.0% or less the ideal rate. The record was 23.38% on Dec. 28.

The state, which is the third most-populous, reported 39,079,409 residents have died from coronavirus, which is fourth in the nation and there are 2,590,599 cases, which ranks third. Florida passed 38,000 deaths three weeks ago Sunday, taking 28 days to increase more than 1,000 and 23 days to pass 37,000 from 36,000.

California leads in both of these categories with 63,891 deaths and 3,830,008 cases. Texas earlier became the second state to surpass 3 million cases.

In the previous week deaths increased by 282, after 231, 172, 213, 217, 290 and 280.

The new cases in the state over one week were 110,488, which is different than 110,774 increase because of revisions. In the previous week, there were 73,166.

The overall first-time positivity rate is 17.8%, up 0.5% in one week.

Deaths reached as high as 1,500 weekly last July.

The state reports don't include nonresidents' deaths and cases.

The weekly reports don't list deaths for each county but include other data:

Palm Beach County: Cases: 162,883 residents (5,948 new). First-time positivity average in past week: 15.5%.

St. Lucie County: Cases: 31,750 resident (1,600 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 22.3

Martin County: Cases: 14,412 residents (557new). First-daily positivity in past week: 17.8%.

Indian River County: Cases: 14,411 residents (682 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 18.7%

Okeechobee County: 4,568 residents (154 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 19.4%.

Broward County: 268,398 residents (9,094 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 14.0%.

Miami-Dade County: 542,481 residents (15,541 new). First-daily positivity in past week: 12.1%.

In other data, the state reported there are 7 deaths under 16 (no change) and 270,056 cases (254,412 previous week). At the other extreme, for 65 and older there are 31,805 deaths (31,532 previous week), which is 81.4% of total) and 349,636 cases (338,508 previous week), which is 13.4% of total.

The state's mortality rate (cases vs. deaths) was 1.5%, including 9.1% for 65 and older but less than 1% in younger ages except 1.9% for 60-64. It is 1.8% in the United States and 2.1% worldwide.

In deaths per million, Florida is 1,811 (25th in nation), U.S. 1,899, world 541.2. New York, which represents 8.8% of the deaths in the nation, has 2,787 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,994.

Florida's deaths are 6.4% of the total infections in the U.S. and 7.3% of the cases. The state comprises 6.5% of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, 2020, Florida's total has surged to 11.9% of the state's 21.48 million population, 10th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is second at 463.1 with Arkansas No. 1 at 539.3, according to the CDC.

Florida is third in total tests at 32,804,911. Some people have taken more than one test.

Hospitalizations have been significantly increasing in Florida. Of the 59,195 beds available at 258 hospitals, 9,699 are occupied with patients with coronavirus (16.7) with the total beds in use 49,501 (83.6%), according to the Department of Health and Human Services. This figures mirror bed usage during the heigh of the pandemic last year. On July 20, 4,262 beds had coronacvirus patients.

In state vaccination data from the CDC, 68.2% of Florida's population 18 and older has had at least one dose (11,766,999) and 58.5% fully vaccinated (10,092,248). President Joe Biden had set a nationwide goal of 70% vaccinated by July 4 with at least one dose by adults and the current figure is 69.4. Totally vaccinated is 60.3%.

Twenty states (no change in two weeks) achieving the 70% standard are Vermont (86.6%), Hawaii (84.8%), Massachusetts (84.2%), Connecticut (81.7%), Maine (79.4%), New Jersey (79.0%), New Mexico (78.8%), Pennsylvania (78.1%), Rhode Island (78.1%),California (77.8%), Maryland (77.3%), Washington (76.7%), New Hampshire (75.2%), New York (75.1%), Illinois (74.3%), Virginia (73.3%), Delaware (72.3%), Colorado (71.8). Minnesota (71.6%), Oregon (71.6%). The worst percentage is Mississippi at 49.5%.

Also reaching the benchmark are Puerto Rico (77.9%), Guam (76.1%), District of Columbia (75.0%).

For those 12 and older in Florida, 65.7% had at least one dose (12,288,152) and the complete series is 55.9% (10,454,861). Only people 12 and older are allowed to receive the vaccine.

For the total population, the percentage is 57,2% (12,295,768) and the complete series is 48.7% (10,456,350).

