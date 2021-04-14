State's cases rise by 6,772 day after 9,068; deaths' increase 44 vs. 64

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus cases increased by 6,772, much less than 9,068 the day before, which was most since 11,543 on Feb. 5 and one day, as deaths rose by 44 after 64, the Florida Health Department announced Wednesday afternoon.

Of the increased deaths reported, 8 more were people 85 and older and long-term facilities increased by 8.

Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 3 and in third place 29 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast had a net increase of 1 -- in Martin. Okeechobee didn't change.

No states reported a triple-digit deaths increase Tuesday for the second day in a row. Increased U.S. deaths: 823. Increased cases: 77,878

Florida has gone 19 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs Tuesday were 108,186, one day after 135,161 and two days after 24,095 with the previous lowest 24,575 on Oct. 9. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 7.44 percent, one day after 8.14, the highest since 8.79 Feb. 3, oa two-week low 6.15 April 1 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.86 percent, one day after7.18, and 7.80 on April 4, the highest since 9.55 March 14, a two-week low of 5.06 April 1.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 8.94 percent, one day after 10.46 percent close to the highest 10.47 Feb. 7, a two-week low of 7.33 April 1 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 2,141,686, including 137,132 in Palm Beach County with only No. 1 California and No. 2 Texas also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 19 days for cases to pass more than 100,000 to 2.1 million Thursday, after 21 days from 1.9 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 405 days, the death toll has reached 34,164, an average of 84 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 34,829, which rose by 1 to 665.

Residents' deaths passed 33,000 on Saturday, 15 days after rising more than 100,000 and 15 days after reaching 32,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March 12.

Sunday's increase was the least since 5 on Sept. 28.

Last Wednesday they rose by 42.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County increased to 2,704 from 2,701 after an increase of 1 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 3 to 5,996 and Broward is second at 2,733 with an rise of 19.

St. Lucie stayed at 606, Martin at 311 from 310, Indian River at 287 and Okeechobee at 87 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,646 (1 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,569 (1 decrease in data revision), No. 6 Duval 1,341 (5 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,275 (no change), No. 8 Orange 1,216 (2 increase), No. 9 Lee 940 (2 increase), No. 10 Marion 939 (3 decrease),

With a net increase of 17 deaths in South Florida of the 44 state total, which is 38.6 percent, there are 12,724, which is 37.2 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 342, an average of 49 and 1.0 percent, compared with 397 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 25 over seven days for 0.9 percent. The U.S. figure is 1.2 percent with the world at 2.7 percent.

The number of new cases were 6,721, which is different than the 6,772 increase because of an update from previous days.

Over the past two days, including 1,613 Monday, the average cases increase is 5,340.5.

Data traditionally are low on Monday.

They rose by 3,480 one week ago. Previously they rose by 3,374 and one week earlier 2,862 after 2,826, which were the second fewest since 2,331 on Saturday, Oct. 31. On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

For two days, cases exceeded 7,000 then dropped 6,906 Friday then 5,520 Saturday

Thursday's increase was the most since 8,525 on Feb. 11.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 17.6 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,192compared with 2,324 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 457 one day after 469 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 806, St. Lucie 71, Martin 40, Indian River 26 and Okeechobee minus 6. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 464,557 and Broward is second at 225,352, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 44,939 for an average of 6,420 at 2.1 percent. The previous week the increase was 39,012 for an average of 5,573. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,224 per day in 410 days.

Florida's cases are 6.8 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.1 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.97 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 25th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is 14th at 183.8 with Michigan No. 1 at 510.5 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 72 on March 15

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 236 compared with 263 one day ago. The state reported Wednesday there are currently 3,258 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is an increase of 1. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fourth in total tests at 21,630,508 behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and ahead of No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: two-week low 6.87percent (day ago 7.75, two-week high 9.01 two days ago). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 7.32 percent (day ago two-week high 8.22, two-week low 6.77 five days ago).

St. Lucie: 7.75 percent (day ago two-week high 12.68, two-week low 4.52 three days ago). Martin: 7.27 percent (day ago 6.04, two-week low 3.79 two days ago, two-week high 9.04 six days ago). Indian River: two-week low 3.39 percent (day ago 5.22, two-week high 9.83 April 4). Okeechobee: 7.94 percent on 58 negative tests (day ago 10.0 on 81 negative tests, two-week high 26.23 on 45 negative tests four days ago, two-week low 1.6 percent on 247 negative tests six days ago).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,591 (28th in nation), U.S. 1,744, world 382.1 New York, which represents 9.1 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,648 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,808. Six months ago New York was 15.4 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was reported recently. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 45 deaths in the 15-24 class, with no change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 188 (no change).

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 10,702 (8 increase)

Infant to 4: 42,507 cases (232 increase), 5885 hospitalized at one time (3 increase). Ages 5-14: 135,518 cases (614 increase), 581 hospitalized at one time (10 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,519,793 of the 2,101,365 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,097 (3 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,789,245 cases. Fatalities 5,825 (10 increase, .32 percent).

CITIES

Through Tuesday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 32,584 (92 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 23,066 (98 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 19,362 (68 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 13,032 (43 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,073 (23 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 16,430 (71 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,083 (36 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,204 (24 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 930 (no change) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,449 (27 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 87,523 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 86,292. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,684 (17 increase). Martin 769 (1 increase), St. Lucie 1,748 (4 increase), Indian River 845 (3 increase), Okeechobee 414 (3 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-three percent of the deaths, 11,144 are residents and staff of long-term care (8 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,063 (1 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,007 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 563,446 Tuesday (823 increase, seven days ago 836. Five states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 6,728 (1.2 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 59,258 (9 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 51,258 (54 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 48,273 (54 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 25,472 (66 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 49 increase, No. 7 Illinois 17, No. 8 Georgia 16, No. 9 Ohio 90 increase (four days), No. 10 Michigan 74 (U.S.-single-day high 74).

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 12 Arizona 19, No. 11 Massachusetts 7. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 11

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including Rhode Island 2,638.

Cases

Total 31,345,985 Tuesday (77,878 increase, seven days ago 61,838, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Eight states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,604,395 (1,568 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,816,806 (7,277 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,951,359 (5,029 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,285,398 (3,193 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: No. 10 Michigan 8,867, No. 6 Pennsylvania 6,638, No. 9 New Jersey 3,466.

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,971,389 Tuesday (12,923 increase, seven days ago 11,979). The U.S. represented 5.4 percent of increase and overall 19.4 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 79,900 (2.7 percent).

Cases: 138,006,932 (735,486 increase, record 844,743 Jan. 8, seven days ago 637,177).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 358,718 (3,687 increase, record 4,211). Cases `13,601,566 (80,157 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 210,294 (592 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,286,133 (4,293 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 1701,058 (879 increase, record 1,283). Cases 13,689,453 (161,736, record 168,912 Monday).

Europe: 3,856 new deaths, 151,204 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,123 (23 increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,375,814 (2,472 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 115,088 (476 increase, record 993). Cases 13,447 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 103,601 (338 increase, record 635). Cases 4,657,883 (8,173 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 99,480 (345 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,106,329 (39,113, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 79,408 (298 increase, record 1,244. Cases 79,408 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 76,625 (100 increase, record 996). Cases 6,292 increase, record 44,357.

Also, No. 13 Poland: Deaths 59,126 (644 increase, the fourth-most in the world, record 954 Thursday). Cases 13,227 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 16 South Africa: 53,423 deaths (67 increase, record 839. Cases 847 increase, record 21,980.

No. 25 Canada: Deaths 23,392 (36 increase, record 257). Cases 7,546 increase, record 11,383.

No. 40 Japan: Deaths 9,490 (44 increase, record 120). Cases: 3,455 increase, record 7,882.

No. 57: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 12increase Wednesday.

No. 84 South Korea: Deaths 1,782 (7 increase Wednesday, record 40). Cases: 731 increase, record 1,241.

