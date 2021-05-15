State's cases rise by 3,319 day after 3,590; deaths' increase 56 vs. 71

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 3,319 one day after a U.S.-high 3,590, as deaths increased by 56 after 71 Friday, the Florida Health Department announced Saturday afternoon. Also, the state's daily first-time positivity rate remained below the target 5 percent for the sixth day in a row, at 4.41, and Palm Beach County was below the rate for 10 consecutive days.

Of the increased deaths reported Friday, 14 more were people 85 and older and long-term facilities increased by 13.

Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 1 after 5 and in third place 195 behind Broward. The Treasure Coast had a net gain of two -- both in Martin -- with Okeechobee unchanged for 12 days in a row.

Through Friday, Florida has led the nation for 21 of 23 days with the exception on two past Tuesdays. Ohio had the most reported deaths Friday at 87 but it was for three days. Increased U.S. deaths: 745 Increased cases: 42,298.

Florida has gone 49 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs Friday were 89,356, one day after 103,905 with 142,547 on April 13 and 24,091 April 11. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 4.41 percent, one day after 4.14 percent, the lowest since 3.67 Oct. 23, a two-week high of 6.17 May 2 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 3.86 percent, one day after 3.05 percent, the lowest since 2.7 Oct. 23, a two-week high 5.99 May 2.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 5.82 percent, one day after 5.24 percent, the lowest since 4.64 Oct. 23, a two-week high 8.74 May 2 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

Florida's cases reached 2,289,522 including 146,538 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas and No. 4 New York also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 16 days for cases to pass more than 100,000 to 2.2 million Saturday, April 24, after 19 days 100,000 from 2 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 437 days, the death toll has reached 36,056, an average of 83 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 36,776, which rose by 1 to 720.

It took 16 days to pass 36,000 from 35,000 on Friday, and 18 to gain 100,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

and 18

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March.

Last Saturday they increased by 65.

The record was 276 on Aug. 11.

Palm Beach County went to 2,816from 2,815 and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 12 to 6,302 and Broward is second, rising by 9 to 3,011.

St. Lucie stayed at, Martin to 324 from 322, Indian River at 304 and Okeechobee at 89 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,762 (5 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,639 (no change), No. 6 Duval 1,444 (11 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,343 (3 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,283 (1 increase), No. 9 Lee 986 (2 increase), No. 10 Marion 968 (2 decrease in data revision).

With a net increase of ` 24 deaths in South Florida of the 56 state total, which is 42.9 percent there are 13,487, which is 37.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 356, an average of 51 and 1.0 percent, compared with 461 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 28 over seven days for 1.0 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.7 percent with the world at 2.7 percent.

The 3,288 new cases are different than the 3,319 increase because of an update from previous days.

Before Saturday's 3,977, the last time cases were below 4,000 was 3,682 on Tuesday, May 4.

The last time they were more than 7,000 was the 7,411 increase Saturday, April 24. On April 13 they rose by 9,068.

Data traditionally are low on Monday, including 3,075 one week ago.

On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday, June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 19.6 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 651 compared with 716rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 209one day after 183 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 289, St. Lucie 48, Martin 15 Indian River 18 and Okeechobee 6. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 494,374 and Broward is second at 241,765, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 22,947 for an average of 3,278 at 1.0 percent. The previous week the increase was 27,638 for an average of 3,948. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,192 per day in 441 days.

Florida's cases are 7.0 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.2 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.7 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 19th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is seventh at 110.9 with Michigan No. 1 at 167., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 60 each on April 15 and 21.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 163 compared with 151 one day ago. The state reported Saturday there are currently 2,497 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, the lowest 2,489 Nov. 4, and a decrease of 113. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fifth in total tests at 23,446,814 behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.2First-time positivity rat

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: two-week low 3.81 percent (day ago 3.91, two-week high 5.80 May 1). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 3.50percent (day ago 3.36, two-week low 3.21 two days ago, two-week high 5.82 May 2).

St. Lucie: two-week low 4.32 percent (day ago 5.06, two-week high 9.34 May 5). Martin: 5.03 percent (day ago 4.8, two-week high 9.86 May 3, two-week low 3.29 May 1). Indian River: 5.42 percent (day ago 3.91, two-week high 6.33 May 6, two-week low 1.83 May 1). Okeechobee: 9.23percent on 59 negative tests (day ago 3.95 on 73 negative tests, two-week high 12.9 percent on 81 negative tests, two-week low 2.99 percent on 130 negative tests two days ago).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.6, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.2.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,679 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,811, world 433.5. New York, which represents 9.0 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,735 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,920. Six months ago New York was 14.1 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee is the youngest in the state. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 52 deaths in the 15-24 class, which rose by 1. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 215 (2 increase)

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 11,114 (10 increase)

Infant to 4: 48,281 cases (142 increase), 639 hospitalized at one time (no change). Ages 5-14: 151,068 (378 increase), 638 hospitalized at one time (2 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,637,966 of the 2,246,756 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,306 (8 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,928,839 cases. Fatalities 6,338 (`13 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

No. 1 West Palm Beach 35,212 (50 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 24,508 481(27 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 20,695 (30 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 13,894(18 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,722 (18 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 17,805 (37 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,681 (19 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,685 (13 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 954 (no change) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,831 (6 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 93,056 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 92,023. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 7,047 (8 increase). Martin 812 (2 increase), St. Lucie 1,902 (7 increase), Indian River 889 (`no change), Okeechobee 435 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-two percent of the deaths, 11,408 residents and staff of long-term care (12 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,079 (1 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,020 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 585,232 Friday (745 increase, seven days ago 754, record 4,474 Jan. 12). Four states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 4,323 (0.7 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 61,417 (66 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 52,903 (37 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 49,835 (61 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 26,724 (27 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 30 increase, No. 7 Illinois 49, No. 8 Georgia 32, No. 9 Michigan 33, No. 10 Ohio 87 (three days).

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 11 Massachusetts 18, No. 12 Arizona 9, No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 2.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including West Virginia 2,756.

Cases

Total 32,895,169 Friday (42,908 increase, seven days ago 47,289, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Six states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,661,678 (2,034 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,917,256 (3,199 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 2,0665,533(2,068 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,3663,507 (1,814 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: No. 11 Michigan 2,027.

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,371,102 (12,839 increase Friday, seven days ago 14,091, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 5.7 percent of increase and overall 17.8 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 87,658 (2.7 percent).

Cases: 162,532,778 (698,681 increase, seven days ago 861,791, record 904,792). India accounted for 49.1 percent percent of the daily deaths.

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 432,785 (2,189 increase, record 4,211). Cases 15,521,313 (84,486 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 India: Deaths 262,317 (4,000 increase, record 4,200 Wednesday). Cases 24,046,809 (343,144 increase, world record 414,188 May 7).

No. 4 Mexico: Deaths 220,159 (258 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,377,995 (2,880 increase, record 22,339).

Europe: 2,163 new deaths, 79,830 new cases. Five nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,668 (17 increase, record 2,396). Cases 4,446,824 (2,193 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths `123,927 (182 increase, record 993). Cases 7,567increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 115,116 (393 increase, record 635). Cases 4,922,901 (9,462 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 107,423 (173 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,848,154 (7,025 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 86,481 (205 increase, record 1,244). Cases 10,247 increase, record 32,546.

Also, No. 11 Spain: Deaths 79,339 (58 increase, record 996). Cases 6,347 increase, record 44,357. No. 13 Poland: Deaths 71,311 (289 increase, record 954). Cases 3,288 increase, record 37,596. No. 18 Ukraine: Deaths 47,620 (287 increase, record 481). Cases 7,562 increase, record 20,341.

No. 10 Colombia: 80,250 deaths (490 increase, U.S., record 505). Cases 16,581 increase, record 21,078.

Others

No. 12 Iran: 76,433 deaths (202 increase, record 496). Cases 10,145 increase, 25,582 record.

No. 14 Argentina: 69,853 deaths (599 increase, fourth highest in U.S. behind India, Brazil, United States, record 663). Cases 27,363 increase, 29,472 record.

No. 16 South Africa: 55,124 deaths (112 increase, record 839. Cases 3,141 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 24,869 (44 increase, record 257). Cases 5,991 increase, record 11,383.

No. 39 Japan: Deaths 11,396 (81 increase, record 148 May 14). Cases: 6,266 increase, record 7,882.

No. 59: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, 2020, new verification on May 17). Cases: 14 increase Saturday.

No. 85 South Korea: Deaths 1,896 (3 increase Saturday, record 40). Cases: 681 increase, record 701.

