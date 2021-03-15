WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 2,826, the second lowest in 4 1/2 months and one day after 3,699, as deaths increased by 93 after 30 Sunday, the fewest since 29 on Nov. 15, the Florida Health Department announced Monday afternoon.

Palm Beach County's deaths rose by 23 as the Treasure Coast only increased by 1 -- in Indian River. Okeechobee also didn't go up for the seventh day in a row.

No states posted triple-digit deaths increases Monday. Increased U.S. deaths Monday: 741 day after 576, lowest since 571 Nov. 8. Increased cases: 56,649, day after 38,222, the lowest since 35,767 Oct. 4.

Tests reported from labs Sunday were 55,766, one day after 79,366 and after 33,466 on Feb. 28, the fewest since 24,575 on Oct. 9 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.13 percent, one day after 5.69, three days after 4.87, the second time under 5 percent since Oct. 28 and lowest since 4.7 Oct. 24, after 4.9 March 5, two-week high of a 6.41 March 2 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.67 percent, one day after a two-week high of 6.68, on March 5 4.49, the first time under 5 percent since 4.61 on Nov. 5 and the lowest since 2.7 on Oct. 23.

The state's total daily positivity rate was a two-week high of 8.89 percent, one day after 7.8, three days after 6.34, the lowest since 5.95 on Oct. 24, and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.

The state's target positivity rate is the 5 percent threshold.

Florida's cases reached 1,979,634, including 126,062 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York, No. 5 Illinois and No. 6 Georgia also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

Cases passed 1.9 million one week ago Saturday, taking 16 days to climb 100,000 from 1.8 million on Feb. 11 after 11 days to rise past 1.7 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 375 days, the death toll has reached 32,348, an average of 86 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 32,959, which rose by 6 to 611.

Residents' deaths passed 32,000 Thursday, taking nine days to surpass 31,000 residents after eight days to increase at least 1,000 from 30,000,. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.

Until Sunday's deaths increase of 30, Wednesday's rise of 59 was the fewest since 58 on Nov. 29. On Thursday they rose by 92, then 105 Friday, 80 Saturday.

Deaths increased by 81 one Monnday ago.

Before the increase of 98 on Saturday, March 6, the last time deaths were under 100 was 93 on Feb. 21, which was the lowest since 77 on Dec. 27.

The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.

Palm Beach County rose to 2,569 from 2,546 after 1 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade rose by 9 to 5,669 and Broward is third at 2,549 with 2 more.

Remaining the same were St. Lucie at 556 and Martin at 295 with Indian River going from 272 to 273 and Okeechobee at 83 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,555 (no change), No. 5 Pinellas 1,510 (9 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,246 (10 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,194 (1 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,147 (6 increase) and No. 9 Lee 900 (no change).

With a net increase of 35 deaths in South Florida of the 93 state total, which is 37.6 percent, there are 11,994, which is 37.1 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 584 an average of 83 and 1.8 percent, compared with 765 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 47 over seven days for 1.9 percent. The U.S. figure is 1.8 percent with the world at 2.3 percent.

The number of new cases were 2,872, which is different than the 2,826 increase because of an update from previous days.

The increased cases were the second lowest since 2,331 on Oct. 31.

On Monday, March 1, the 1,700 cases were the lowest since 1,533 on Oct. 12.

Last Monday the increase was 3,312.

The increase on Monday, Feb. 15 was 3,615.

On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.

The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 24.8 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 700 compared with 751 the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 196 one day after 360 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 415, St. Lucie 26, Martin 18, Indian River 7 and Okeechobee 3. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 427,600 and Broward is second at 204,427, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 31,247 for an average of 4,464 at 1.6 percent. The previous week the increase was 35,386 for an average of 5,341. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,210 per day in 380 days.

Florida's cases are 6.7 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.0 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 9.2 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 28th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is seventh at 145.1 with Missouri 1,398.9 (began adding probable ones) and New York City No. 2 at 312.3 (separate from rest of state, which is 198.2according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 126 on Feb. 13.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 93 compared with 53 one day ago. The state reported Monday there are currently 3,027 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a increase of 157. On Saturday it went below 3,000 for the first time since 2,902 on Nov. 9. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is third in total tests at 22,890,137 behind No. 1 California and No. 2 New York, and ahead of No. 4 Texas and No. 5 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 5.87 percent (day ago 5.82, two-week high 8.69 March 2, two-week low 4.91 March 1). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: two-week high 7.09 percent (day ago 5.77, two-week low 5.32 five days ago).

St. Lucie: 5.86 percent (day ago 9.63, two-week low 5.72 three days ago, two week high 10.68 March 2). Martin: 5.59 percent (day ago 4.62, two-week low 2.3 March 5, two-week high 6.8 March 2). Indian River: 3.48 percent (day ago 2.92, two-week low 2.66 March 5, two-week high 5.17 March 5). Okeechobee: 8.16 percent on 45 negative tests (day ago 5.0 on 57 negative tests, 0 on 40 negative tests March 6, two-week high 11.11 on 64 negative tests March 5).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.7 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.3.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,507 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,656, world 342.8. New York, which represents 9.2 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,534 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,694. Six months ago New York was 17.0 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of a 4-year-old girl from Hardee, the youngest in the state, was confirmed one week ago Friday. Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The 5-14 class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths in the 15-24 class. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 171 (1 decrease in data reduction).

55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent, cases 7 percent.

85 and older: 10,253 (27 increase)

Infant to 4: 38,934 cases (73 increase), 541 hospitalized at one time (no change). Ages 5-14: 121,531 cases (262 increase), 528 hospitalized at one time (no change).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,393,516 of the 1,943,135 residents' cases. Fatalities: 1,93`1 (3 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,6499,939 cases. Fatalities 5,380 (12 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

No. 1 West Palm Beach 30,124(161 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 20,960 (57 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 18,022 (36 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 11,999 (15 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 9,349 (12 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 15,190 (8 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,653 (6 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 8,667 (6 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 912 (no change) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,107 (6 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 82,348 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 81,015. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 6,299 (9 increase). Martin 719 (no change), St. Lucie 1,569 (3 increase), Indian River 791 (1 increase), Okeechobee 389 (no change).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-four percent of the deaths, 10,880 are residents and staff of long-term care (20 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,043 (4 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 994 (no change).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 535,628 Monday (741 increase, day after 576, lowest since 571 Nov. 8, record 4,465 Jan. 12, seven days ago 678. Three states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 9,496 (1.8 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 55,330 (U.S.-high 95 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 49,012 (59 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 45,570 (27 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 24,587 (14 increase, two days, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 23 increase, No. 7 Illinois 12, No. 8 Georgia minus 1, No. 9 Ohio no data, No. 10 Michigan 9 (two days).

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 11 Massachusetts 30, No. 12 Arizona 0. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 12.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including West Virginia at 2,531.

Cases

Total 20,495,424 Monday (increase 56,649, day after 38,222, fewest since 35,767 Oct. 4, seven days ago 45,014, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Six states had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,528,795 (2,460 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,721,126 (2,743 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1734,213(U.S.-high 5,807 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,210,113 (1782 increase, record 15,415).

Also at least 3,000: None.

Worldwide

Deaths: 2,671,907 Monday (6,658 increase, day after 5,969 increase, fewest since 5,866 Nov. 2, record 17,625 Jan. 20, seven days ago 6,612. The U.S. represented 11.8 percent of increase and overall 20.5 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 59,351 (2.3 percent).

Cases: 120,777,889 (339,192 increase, record 844,743 Jan. 8, seven days ago 295,007).

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 279,286 (959, record 2,349 Wednesday). Cases `11,519,609 (36,239 increase, record 87,134).

No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 194,944 (234 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,167,729 (1,439 increase, record 22,339).

No. 4 India: Deaths 158,725 (118 increase, record 1,283). Cases 11,385,339 (26,291 increase, highest since Dec. 20, record 97,859).

Europe: 2,449 new deaths, 112,156 new cases. Six nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 125,580 (64 increase, record 1,823). Cases 4,263,527 (5,089 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths 102,499 (354 increase, record 993). Cases 15,267 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 92,494 (404 increase, record 635). Cases 4,400,045 (9,437 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 90,762 (333 increase, record 1,437). Cases 6,471 increase, record 86,852.

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 74,115 (156 increase, fewest since 39 Nov. 1, record 1,244. Cases 6,534 increase, record 31,553.

No. 10 Spain: Deaths 72,424 (45 increase, record 996). Cases 4,484, record 44,357.

Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 47,206 (28 increase, record 674). Cases 10,896 increase, record 37,596.

Others

No. 14 South Africa: 51,421 deaths (95 increase, record 839. Cases 613 increase, record 21,980.

No. 21 Canada: Deaths 22,495 (32 increase, record 257). Cases 3,890 increase, record 11,383.

No. 40 Japan: Deaths 8,645 (38 increase, dropped behind Slovakia, record 120). Cases: 695 increase, record 7,882.

No. 53: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 13 increase Tuesday.

No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,678 (3 increase Tuesday, record 40). Cases: 363 increase, record 1,241.

