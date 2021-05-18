State's cases rise by 2,805 day after 1,976; deaths' increase 94, including infant

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's cases rose by 2,805, one day after a U.S.-high 1,976, the fewest since 1,613 on April 12, as deaths increased by 96, after 58 Monday, the Florida Health Department announced Tuesday. Also, the state's daily first-time positivity rate remained below the target 5 percent for the ninth day in a row, at 4.56, and Palm Beach County was below the rate for 13 consecutive days at 2.89, the lowest since October.

The increased deaths included a child with unreported sex less than 1 year old. Previously, a 4-year-old girl was reported.

Of the increased deaths reported Tuesday, 21 more were people 85 and older and long-term facilities increased by 12.

Palm Beach County rose by 1 after 10 the day before and 199 behind No. 2 Broward. The Treasure Coast didn't increase for the third day in a row and Okeechobee unchanged for 15 consecutive days.

Through Monday, Florida has led the nation for 24 of 26 days with the exception on two past Tuesdays. North Carolina reported the most cases, 2,618, but it was for three days and Michigan gained 2,230 for two days. Increased U.S. deaths Monday: 392. Increased cases: 28,634 (Johns Hopkins reported incorrect number Monday night) and a day after 16,964, the least since early in the pandemic on March 17, 2020 with 15,952.

Florida has gone 52 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs Monday were 73,032, the day after 53,216, the fewest since 24,091 on April 11, one day after 66,590 with 142,547 on April 13. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 4.56 percent, one day after 4.4, two days after 4.15 percent, the lowest since 3.67 Oct. 23, a two-week high of 5.33 May 8 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 2.86 percent, the lowest since 2.7 Oct. 23, day after 4.04 percent, a two-week high 4.91 May 8.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 5.86 percent, one day after 6.30, three days after 5.24 percent, the lowest since 4.64 Oct. 23, a two-week high 7.36 May 8 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

Florida's cases reached 2,296,785, including 146,951 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 118, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas and No. 4 New York also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 16 days for cases to pass more than 100,000 to 2.2 million Saturday, April 24, after 19 days 100,000 from 2 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 440 days, the death toll has reached 36,227, an average of 82 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 36,954, which rose by 3 to 727.

It took 16 days to pass 36,000 from 35,000 on Friday, and 18 to gain 100,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.and 18

Deaths last hit triple digits on Friday, March 26 with 159 and the previous time was 101 the day before and previously 105 on March.

Last Tuesday they increased by 48.

The record was 276 on Aug. 11.

Palm Beach County went to 2,827, from 2,826 with a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased to 14 to 6,333 from 6,302 and Broward is second, rising by 14 to 30,026.

St. Lucie stayed at 641, Martin at 324, Indian River at 304 and Okeechobee at 89 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,770 (3 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,646 (3 decrease in data revision), No. 6 Duval 1,469 (22 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,352 (7 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,283 (no change), No. 9 Lee 987 (no change), No. 10 Marion 971 (1 increase)

With a net increase of ` 29 deaths in South Florida of the 94 state total, which is 30.6 percent there are 13,544 which is 37.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 396, an average of 57 and 1.1 percent, compared with 432 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 26 seven days for 0.9 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.7 percent with the world at 2.6 percent.

The 2,791 new cases are different than the 2,805 increase because of an update from previous days.

The last time they were more than 7,000 was the 7,411 increase Saturday, April 24. On April 13 they rose by 9,068.

Data traditionally are low on Monday, including 2,296 eight days ago and 3,075 the week before.

The cases were 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday, June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 19.8 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 554 compared with 464 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 118 one day after also 118 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 218, St. Lucie 35, Martin 263, Indian River 16 and Okeechobee 2. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 495,921 and Broward is second at 242,417, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 21,420 for an average of 3,060 at 0.9 percent. The previous week the increase was 25,830 for an average of 3,690. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,173 per day in 444 days.

Florida's cases are 7.0 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.2 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.7 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 19th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is sixth at 102.0 with Colorado No. 1 at 145.7, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 63 April. 21.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 255 compared with 23 one day ago. The state reported Tuesday there are currently 2,344 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, the lowest since 2,297 Oct. 31, and a decrease of 9. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fifth in total tests at 23,581,800 behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: 3.78 percent (day ago 3.74, two-week low 3.59 two days ago, two-week high 4.91 May 4). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: two-week low 3.0 percent (day ago 3.37, two-week high 4.65 May 5).

St. Lucie: 4.64 percent (day ago 4.62, two-week low 4.42 three days ago, two-week high 9.34 May 5). Martin: two-week high 7.47 percent (day ago 5.6, two-week low 3.48 seven days ago). Indian River: 4.51 percent (day ago 4.4, two-week high 6.33 May 6, two-week low 1.86 six days ago). Okeechobee: 3.64 percent on 53 negative tests (day ago 6.98 on 40 negative tests, two-week high 14.81 percent on 46 negative tests two days ago, two-week low 2.99 percent on 130 negative tests six days ago).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.6, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.2.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,683 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,815, world 437.8. New York, which represents 9.0 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,738 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,924. Six months ago New York was 14.1 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of an child less than 1 was reported Tuesday. Earlier, the youngest was a 4-year-old girl from Hardee. Five deaths are among youths 5-14, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 52 deaths in the 15-24 class, which didn't change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 215 (1 increase)

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 11,153 (21 increase)

Infant to 4: 48,526 cases (116 increase), 642 hospitalized at one time (1 increase). Ages 5-14: 151,873 (316 increase), 640 hospitalized at one time (1 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,643,590 of the 2,253,896 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,308 (15 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,943,590 cases. Fatalities 6,381 (`16 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

Through Monday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 35,280 (14 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 24,553 (14 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 20,712 (3 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 14,034 (26 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,734 (3 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 17,863 (14 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,707 (12 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,702 (7 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 955 (1 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,847 (8 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 93,388 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 92,348. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 7,058 (8 increase). Martin 823 (`3 increase), St. Lucie 1,908 (no change), Indian River 889 (`no change), Okeechobee 432 (2 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-two percent of the deaths, 11,438 residents and staff of long-term care (12 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,082 (1 decrease) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,022 (2 deccrease).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 586,362 Monday (392 increase, seven days ago 404, record 4,474 Jan. 12). Only Florida reported at least 50 deaths Monday. One week increase: 4,209 (0.7 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 61,510 (11 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 52,989 (36 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 49,900 (23 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 26,833 (17 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 13 increase, No. 7 Illinois 6, No. 8 Georgia 0, No. 9 Michigan 20 (two days), No. 10 Ohio no data.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 11 Massachusetts 19, No. 12 Arizona 0, No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 18.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including West Virginia 2,762.

Cases

Total 32,969,480 Monday (28,634 increase, seven days ago 36,898, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Only North Carolin and Michigan had at least 2,000 cases and its they were for multiple days.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,665,904 (946 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,920,389 (490 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 2,070,413 (1,278 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,367,214 (946 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: None.

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,404,128 (10,741 increase Monday, seven days ago 10,617, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 3.4 percent of increase and overall 17.6 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 86,556 (2.6 percent).

Cases: 164,276,925 (538,699 increase, seven days ago 613,017, record 904,792). India accounted for 52.2 percent percent of the daily deaths.

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 436,862 (1,039 increase, record 4,211). Cases 15,661,106 (33,631 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 India: Deaths 274,390 (4,106 increase, record 4,200 Wednesday). Cases 24,965,463 (281,386 increase, world record 414,188 May 7).

No. 4 Mexico: Deaths 220,489 (56 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,382,745 (822 increase, record 22,339).

Europe: 1,397 new deaths, 46,340 new cases. Five nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,684 (5 increase, record 2,396). Cases 4,452,756 (1,979 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths `124,296 (140 increase, record 993). Cases 3,455 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 116,322 (340 increase, record 635). Cases 4,949,573 (9,328 increase, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 107,812 (196 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,881,137 (3,350 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 86,870 (139 increase, record 1,244). Cases 5,353 increase, record 32,546.

Also, No. 11 Spain: Deaths 79,432 (31 increase, record 996). Cases 3,621 increase, record 44,357. No. 13 Poland: Deaths 71,675 (11 increase, record 954). Cases 1,109 increase, record 37,596. No. 18 Ukraine: Deaths 48,184 (109 increase, record 481). Cases 2,136 increase, record 20,341.

No. 10 Colombia: 81,809 deaths (509 increase, third in world behind India, Brazil, U.S., record 505). Cases 12,984 increase, record 21,078.

Others

No. 12 Iran: 77,222 deaths (286 increase, record 496). Cases 14,319 increase, 25,582 record.

No. 14 Argentina: 71,027 deaths (505 increase, fourth in world behind Indian, Brazil, Colombia, record 663). Cases 28,680 increase, 29,472 record.

No. 16 South Africa: 55,260 deaths (50 increase, record 839. Cases 1,757 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 24,983 (35 increase, record 257). Cases 5,526 increase, record 11,383.

No. 39 Japan: Deaths 11,653 (116 increase, record 148). Cases: 3,680 increase, record 7,882.

No. 60: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, 2020, new verification on May 17). Cases: 22 increase Tuesday.

No. 85 South Korea: Deaths 1,904 (1 increase Tuesday, record 40). Cases: 528 increase, record 701.

