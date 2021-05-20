State's cases rise 2,893, five days in row under 3,000; deaths' increase 76

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 2,893, the fifth day in a row under 3,000, including a U.S.-high 2,811 Wednesday, as deaths rose by 76 after 44 Wednesday and the toll including nonresidents passed 37,000, the Florida Health Department announced Thursday. Also, the state's daily first-time positivity rate remained below the target 5 percent for the 11th day in a row, at 3.92, and Palm Beach County was below the rate for 15 consecutive days at 2.59 percent -- the lowest since October.

Of the increased deaths reported, 6 more were people 85 and older and long-term facilities decreased by 4 in data revision.

Palm Beach County rose by 5 after 5 the day before and 206 behind No. 2 Broward. The Treasure Coast had a net increase of 1 -- in Martin. Okeechobee unchanged for 17 consecutive days.

Through Wednesday, Florida has led the nation for 25 of 28 days with the exception on three past Tuesdays, all by Texas, including 4,087 most recently. Increased U.S. deaths Wednesday: 655. Texas reported the most deaths with 58. Increased cases: 29,293.

Florida has gone 54 days in a row without 100 or more increased deaths.

Tests reported from labs Tuesday were 88,567, the day after 81,568 with 142,547 on April 13. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27, the least since testing ramped up. The record was 262,798 Jan. 29.

The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 3.92 percent, the lowest since 3.67 Oct. 23, a day after 4.16 percent, a two-week high of 5.33 May 8 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 2.8 percent, the lowest since 2.7 Oct. 23, one day after 3.48, a two-week high 4.92 May 8.

The state's total daily positivity rate was 4.86 percent, the lowest sicne 4.64 Oct. 23, one day after 5.28, a two-week high 7.36 May 8 and a record 26.34 Dec. 28.

Florida's cases reached 2,302,489, including 147,270 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 156, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas and No. 4 New York also reporting more than 2 million. California leads with more than 3 million.

It took 26 days to pass more than 100,000 since 2.2 million on April 24 after 16 days from 2.1 million and 19 days from 2.0 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.

After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 6, which is 442 days, the death toll has reached 36,347, an average of 82 per day, and fourth in the nation behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York and No. 3 Texas with the third-largest population. Florida's total including nonresidents is 37,076, which rose by 1 to 729.

It took 16 days to pass 36,000 from 35,000 on Friday, and 18 to gain 100,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.and 18

Deaths last hit triple digits was on Friday, March 26 with 159.

Last Thursday they increased by 47.

The record was 276 on Aug. 11.

Palm Beach County went to 2,837, from 2,832 with a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 10 to 6,344 and Broward is second, rising by 12 to 3,043.

St. Lucie stayed at 644, Martin at 325 from324, Indian River at 304 and Okeechobee at 89 with its first two fatalities on July 25.

No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,793 (8 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,654 (6 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,463 (3 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,355 (1 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,289 (1 increase), No. 9 Lee 992 (4 increase), No. 10 Marion 978 (3 increase)

With a net increase of ` 28 deaths in South Florida of the 76 state total, which is 36.8 percent there are 13,586 which is 37.4 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.

The number of increased deaths over seven days is 418, an average of 60 and 1.2 percent, compared with 380 the previous week and more than 1,200 several weeks ago. Palm Beach County increased by 27 seven days for 1.9 percent. The U.S. figure is 0.8 percent with the world at 2.6 percent.

The 2,881 new cases are different than the 2,893 increase because of an update from previous days.

Data traditionally are low on Monday, including 1,976 most recently, 2,296 one week ago and 3,075 the week before.

The cases were 1,533 on Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since Tuesday, June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.

The last time they were more than 7,000 was the 7,411 increase Saturday, April 24. On April 13 they rose by 9,068.

Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6. The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.

A total of 18.6 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 539 compared with 501 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 156 one day after 165 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 253, St. Lucie 43, Martin 21, Indian River 17 and Okeechobee 18. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 496,961 and Broward is second at 242,888, ahead of Palm Beach County.

Over seven days, cases have risen by 19,876 for an average of 2,839 at 0.9 percent. The previous week the increase was 24,180 for an average of 3,454. The average since the first case was reported March 1, 2020, is 5,162 per day in 446 days.

Florida's cases are 7.0 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.2 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.7 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 19th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is sixth at 98.1with Alabama No. 1 at 134.5, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 63 on April. 21.

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 217 compared with 210 one day ago. The state reported Thursday there are currently 2,262 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, the lowest since 2,258 Oct. 26, and a decrease of 13. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.

TESTING

Florida is fifth in total tests at 23,677,387 behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Illinois, according to Johns Hopkins. Some people have taken more than one test.

First-time positivity rates:

Palm Beach County's rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.

Miami-Dade: two-week low 3.57 percent (day ago two-week low 3.56, two-week high 4.75 May 7). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: two-week low 2.88 percent (day ago 2.99, two-week high 4.28 May 10).

St. Lucie: two-week low 3.95 percent (day ago 4.86, two-week high 8.57 May 6). Martin: 5.29 percent (day ago 5.11, two-week high 7.19 two days ago, two-week low 3.48 May 10). Indian River: 4.68 percent (day ago 2.99, two-week high 6.33 May 6, two-week low 1.86 May 11). Okeechobee: two-week high 15.45 percent on 104 negative tests (day ago 9.41 on 77 negative tests, two-week low 2.99 percent on 130 negative tests seven days ago).

MORTALITY

The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.

County rates: Palm Beach County 2.0 percent, Broward 1.3, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.4, Martin 2.6, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.2.

Deaths per million: Florida 1,693 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,819, world 440.7. New York, which represents 9.0 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,742 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,931. Six months ago New York was 13.6 percent of the U.S. deaths.

AGE BREAKDOWN

The death of an child younger than 1 was reported Tuesday. Earlier, the youngest was a 4-year-old girl from Hardee. Five deaths are among youths 5-14, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Five other juveniles are among the 52 deaths in the 15-24 class, which didn't change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.

Ages 25-34: 216 (no change)

55 and older: Fatalities 93 percent, cases 27 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 61 percent, cases 6 percent.

85 and older: 11,177 (18 increase)

Infant to 4: 48,708 cases (87 increase), 647 hospitalized at one time (3 increase). Ages 5-14: 152,477 (297 increase), 648 hospitalized at one time (4 increase).

Infant to 54 age group: 1,648,059 of the 2,259,494 residents' cases. Fatalities: 2,342 (7 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,940,322 cases. Fatalities 6,421 (19 increase, .33 percent).

CITIES

Through Wednesday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 35,351 (48 increase). No. 2 Boca Raton 24,595 (26 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 20,750 (7 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 14,056 (8 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 10,757 (13 increase).

Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 17,912 (26 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 8,739 (20 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 9,728 (14 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 954 (no change) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 5,865 (7 increase).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

A total of 93,815 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 92,742. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.

Palm Beach County: 7,084 (24 increase). Martin 829 (`3 increase), St. Lucie 1,925 (5 increase), Indian River 890 (no change), Okeechobee 439 (1 increase).

LONG-TERM CARE

Thirty-one percent of the deaths, 11,446 residents and staff of long-term care (12 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,082 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 1,024 (1 increase).

NATION

Deaths

Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, 2020, the national toll has risen to 587,894 Wednesday (655 increase, seven days ago 849, record 4,474 Jan. 12). Two states reported at least 50 deaths. One week increase: 4,209 (0.7 percent).

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 61,555 (42 increase, U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 53,044 (24 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 49,999 (U.S.-high 57 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 26,925 (54 increase, record 405).

Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 21 increase, No. 7 Illinois 28, No. 8 Georgia 37, No. 9 Michigan 31, No. 10 Ohio no data.

Also with at least 50: None. Also: No. 12 Arizona 17, No. 11 Massachusetts 15, No. 31 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 30.

Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including West Virginia 2,767.

Cases

Total 33,026,624 Wednesday (29,293 increase, seven days ago 35,878, record 299,786 Jan. 2). Texas and Florida had at least 2,000 cases.

Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,667,550 (959 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,926,751 (2,015 increase, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 2,072,874 (1,431 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,368,709 (1,495 increase, record 15,415).

Others with at least 3,000: None.

Worldwide

Deaths: 3,431,380 (13,155 increase Wednesday, seven days ago 13,872, record 17,367 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 4.8 percent of increase and overall 17.5 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 86,485 (2.6 percent).

Cases: 165,550,729 (663,524 increase, seven days ago 756,771, record 904,792). India accounted for 40.3 percent percent of the daily deaths.

No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 441,864 (2,485 increase, record 4,211). Cases 15,815,191 (79,706 increase, record 97,586).

No. 3 India: Deaths 283,248 (world record 4,529 increase, surpassing 4,329 Tuesday). Cases 25,496,330 (267,334 increase, world record 414,188 May 7).

No. 4 Mexico: Deaths 220,850 (104 increase, one-day record 1,803). Cases 2,387,512 (2,000 increase, record 22,339).

Europe: 2,016 new deaths, 83,677 new cases. Five nations in top 10.

No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 127,694 (3 increase, record 2,396). Cases 4,452,527 (2,696 increase, record 68,053).

No. 6 Italy: Deaths `124,646 (149 increase, record 993). Cases 5,506 increase, record 40,896.

No. 7 Russia: Deaths 116,965 (390 increase, record 635). Cases 4,965,676 (7,920ncrease, record 29,935).

No. 8 France: Deaths 108,181 (141 increase, record 1,437). Cases 5,917,397 (19,050 increase, record 88,790 Nov. 7).

No. 9 Germany: Deaths 87,405 (257 increase, record 1,244). Cases 11,881 increase, record 32,546.

Also, No. 11 Spain: Deaths 79,568 (66 increase, record 996). Cases 6,080 increase, record 44,357. No. 13 Poland: Deaths 72,250 (329 increase, record 954). Cases 2,344 increase, record 37,596. No. 18 Ukraine: Deaths 48,696 (227 increase, record 481). Cases 5,138ncrease, record 20,341.

No. 10 Colombia: 82,743 deaths (452 increase, record 505). Cases 16,579 increase, record 21,078.

Others

No. 12 Iran: 77,765 deaths (233 increase, record 496). Cases 12,789 increase, 25,582 record.

No. 14 Argentina: 72,265 deaths (494 increase,fourth in world behind India, Brazil, U.S., surpassing 774 Tuesday. Cases record 39,652, surpassing 35,543 Tuesday.

No. 16 South Africa: 55,507 deaths (167 increase, record 839. Cases 3,522 increase, record 21,980.

No. 24 Canada: Deaths 25,066 (48 increase, record 257). Cases 4,247 increase, record 11,383.

No. 39 Japan: Deaths 11,972 (97 increase, record 216 Tuesday). Cases: 5,819 increase, record 7,882.

No. 60: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, 2020, new verification on May 17). Cases: 12 increase Thursday.

No. 86 South Korea: Deaths 1,916, dropped behind Malaysia (4 increase Wednesday, record 40). Cases: 646 increase, record 701.

