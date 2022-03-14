Publix takes down plastic barriers in stores

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Publix is beginning to look like it did before the coronavirus pandemic began.

"As a result of the decrease in COVID-19 cases and wide availability of vaccines, Publix is removing the clear plastic shields from registers, customer service desks and pharmacies," Lakeland-based company spokeswoman Maria Brous told WPTV on Monday.

She said the change took place last week, two years after the barriers were first installed.

Publix, which once had a mask mandate, no longer requires facial coverings for customers or employees, regardless of a person's vaccination status.